MP Board Exam 2023: एमपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की मॉडल पेपर से करें तैयारी, इन प्रश्नों से अंग्रेजी में मिलेंगे अच्छे नंबर

MP Board Exam 2023: एमपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की डेटशीट जारी की जा चुकी है. स्टूडेंट परीक्षा की तैयारी में लगे हुए हैं. खास बात यह है कि बोर्ड परीक्षा के पहले मॉडल पेपर जारी किया जा चुका है. स्टूडेंट अगर मॉडल पेपर से तैयारी करें तो अच्छे नंबर आने की संभावना बढ़ सकती है. इसी क्रम में आज हम अंग्रेजी का मॉडल पेपर लेकर आए हैं. 12वीं के स्टूडेंट अच्छे नंबर लाने के लिए इसे चेक कर सकते हैं.

Model Question Paper -2022-23

Class-XII

Subject-English

Section-A (Reading)

Q.1. Read the following passage carefully and make notes on it also give a

suitable title to it.

The function of education is to prepare young people to understand the whole

process of life. The end of education is not merely to pass some examinations

and get a job and earn one’s livelihood. If education is to make people

understand life, then surely life is not merely a job or an occupation; life is

something extraordinarily wide and profound, it is a great mystery, a vast

realm in which we function as human beings. If we prepare ourselves only to

earn a livelihood, we shall miss the whole point of life. To understand life is

much more important than to get a degree or pass an examination for a job.

Life, with all its subtleties, is such a vast expanse. It has its extraordinary

beauty, its sorrows and joys. It also has its hidden things of the mind such as

envies, ambitions, passions, fears, fulfilments and anxieties. The birds, the

flowers, the flourishing trees, the heavens, the stars, the rivers and the fishes

therein-all this is life. When we are young we must seek and find out what life

is all about. Thus we cultivate intelligence with the help of education.

Intelligence is the capacity to think freely, without fear, without a formula, so

that we begin to discover for ourselves what is real and what is true. Anyone

who is gripped with fear will never be intelligent. Most of us have fear in one

form or another. Where there is fear there is no intelligence.Thus what

education should do is help us understand the need of freedom. Unless we are

free we will not understand the whole process of living. When we are free we

have no fear. We do not imitate but we discover.

Section-B (Writing)

Q.2. You are Aishwarya Patel, student of class XII of Govt.HSS, Dewas. You have

found a bag in the school playground. Prepare a notice for the school notice

board giving the information about the bag.

Or

You are the secretary of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Prepare

an attractive poster appealing the people to be kind to animals.

Q.3. Write a letter to the collector of your district about the lack of facilities

and malfunctioning of the government hospital of your area.

Or

You are Mohan Varma living at 121 Sharda Colony Jabalpur. Write a letter to

your father about your hostel life as you have joined the hostel recently.

