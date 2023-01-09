Board Exam: बोर्ड के स्टूडेंट देखें मॉडल पेपर, इंग्लिश में आएंगे अच्छे नंबर

Board Exam: बोर्ड के स्टूडेंट देखें इंग्लिश का मॉडल पेपर.
UP Board 12th English Model Paper: यूपी बोर्ड के स्टूडेंट को डेट शीट का इंतजार है. माना जा रहा है कि इसी हफ्ते में किसी भी दिन बोर्ड परीक्षाओं का टाइम टेबल जारी कर दिया जाएगा. ऐसे में आज हम इंग्लिश का मॉडल पेपर लेकर आए हैं. जिससे स्टूडेंट इंग्लिश में अच्छे नंबर स्कोर कर सकें.
Section – B
9. a) Change any one of the following sentences into
indirect form of speech: 2
i) The teacher said to the student, “My Son! Work hard if you want to make your career.”
ii) The old lady said, “Peacocks dance with joy when it is about to rain.”
b) Change any one of the following sentences as directed within the brackets:
i) He is very poor. He cannot purchase a Car.(Simple Sentence)
ii) The picture was interesting. We enjoyed it very much. (Compound sentence)
c) Transform any one of the following sentences as directed within the brackets:
i) Have you not stolen the bag? (Passive voice)
ii) No other boy is so intelligent as Shyam. (Superlative degree)
d) Correct any two of the following sentences:
i) One should do his duty.
ii) Physics are an interesting subject.
iii) Either he should eat mango or apple.
iv) Please give me a ten rupees note.
10. a) Use any three of the following idioms/phrases in
your own sentences so as to bring out their
meanings clearly: 1×3 = 3
i) a bone of contention
ii) a feather in one’s cap
iii) an axe to grind
iv) a Herculean task
v) in a fool’s paradise
b) Write antonyms of the following words: 1×3=3
i) barren
ii) flexible
iii) voluntary
c) Write synonyms of the following words:
i) confess
ii) enormous
iii) splendid
d) Substitute one word for the following
expressions:
i) that which is fit to be eaten
ii) one who believes in fate
iii) absence of governance
e) Use the following words in sentences of your
own so as to bring out the differences in their
meanings clearly:
i) cell
ii) sell
11. Translate the following into English:
पहले लड़ाई कुछ मनुष्यों के बीच होती थी. फिर कबीलो में होने लगी, फिर राज्यों में हुई.
परंतु अब लड़ाई देशों के बीच लड़ी जाती है. फिर भी परिणाम हर हालत में वही होता
है. मनुष्य की रक्त की नदियां बहती है. लोग मरते है ,स्त्रियां विधवा और बच्चे अनाथ
होते हैं, कहने में तो किसी एक देश की जीत होती है, परंतु असल में आजकल की लड़ाई
में किसी की भी जीत नहीं होती.किसी ने ठीक ही कहा है कि भविष्य में लड़ाई में
जीवित रहने वाला मरने वाले को अच्छा समझेगा.
