UP Board Exam Question Bank : यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं अंग्रेजी के पेपर में पिछले साल पूछे गए थे ये महत्वपूर्ण प्रश्न

UP Board Exam 2023 : यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं की परीक्षा फरवरी-मार्च 2023 में होने की उम्मीद है. बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिहाज से देखें तो अब बहुत अधिक समय नहीं बचा है. ऐसे में मॉडल पेपर, पिछली बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के पेपर और क्वेश्वन बैंक देखकर पैटर्न आदि समझ लेना चाहिए. साथ ही अनसॉल्वड से मॉक टेस्ट भी दे सकते हैं. इससे अपनी तैयारी का पता चलेगा. फिलहाल, न्यूज 18 हिंदी 10वीं के अंग्रेजी विषय के पेपर के कुछ महत्वपूर्ण प्रश्न लेकर आया है. ये प्रश्न पिछली परीक्षाओं में भी पूछे जाते रहे हैं.

यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं के अंग्रेजी विषय के पेपर पैटर्न के बारे में तो आपको पता ही होगा. एक बार फिर से बता देते हैं कि 10वी के अंग्रेजी विषय का पेपर 70 नंबर का होगा. जबकि 30 अंक का इंटर्नल असेसमेंट होगा. अंग्रेजी के पेपर में अंकों का बंटवारा कुछ इस तरह होगा-

सेक्शन-A (रीडिंग)- 10 अंक

सेक्शन-B (राइटिंग स्किल)- 10 अंक

सेक्शन-C (ग्रामर)- 15 अंक

सेक्शन-D (लिटरेचर)-35 अंक

यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं के अंग्रेजी विषय के पेपर के सेक्शन ए और सेक्शन बी में पूछे जाते हैं ऐसे प्रश्न

Multiple Choice Questions (बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न)

प्रश्न- : इस गद्यांश को सावधानीपूर्वक पढ़िए और उनके नीचे दिए गए प्रश्नों का उत्तर सही विकल्प छांटकर दीजिए-

There was a man who had four sons. He wanted his sons to learn not to judge things too quickly. So he sent them each on a quest, in turn, to go and look at a pear tree that was at a great distance. The first son went in winter, the second in spring, the third in summer and the youngest son in fall.

When they had all gone and come back, he called them together to describe what they had seen. The first son said that the tree was ugly, bent and twisted. The second son said, “No, it was covered with green buds and full of promise.” The third son disagreed; he said that it was laden with blossoms which smelled so sweet and looked so beautiful, it was the most graceful thing he had ever seen. The last son disagreed with all of them; he said it was ripe and dropping with fruit full of life and fulfilment. The man then explained to his sons that they were all right, because they had each seen but only one season in the tree’s life. He told them that they could not judge a tree, or a person, by only one season, and that the essence of who they are and the pleasure, joy and love that come from that life can only be measured at the end, when the seasons are up.

Questions :

1. What does the tree provide us

(a)food, air

(b)occupation, materials for housing

(c)fodder for animals and fuel

(d)all of these

Passage-2

Tourists to Jammu and Kashmir have another attraction a floating post office on Dal Lake in Srinagar, the first in the country. ‘Floating Post Office, Dal Lake’ claimed to be the only one such post office in the world is built on an intricately carved maroon houseboat, fastened on the western edge of Dal Lake. This post office lets you avail of all the regular postal services available in the country while being afloat. The seal used on everything posted from Floating Post Office is unique – along with the date and address, it bears the design of a boatman rowing a shikara on Dal Lake. The special feature of this post office is that letters posted from here carry a special design which has the picturesque scenery of Dal Lake and Srinagar city. These pictures reach wherever these lettersm are posted to and hence promote Kashmir as a tourist destination across the world. This is actually a heritage post office that has existed since British times. It was called Nehru Park Post Office before 2011. But then the chief postmaster John Samuel renamed it as ‘Floating Post Office’.

The houseboat of post office has two small rooms one serves as the office and the other a small museum that traces the philatelic history of the state postal department. It has a

shop that sells postage stamps and other products. But for the locals, Floating Post office is more than an object of fascination. 1-2 crore is deposited per month in Floating Post Office by communities living in and around Dal Lake. The lake has several islets that are home to more than 50,000 people. The greatest fear is the recurrence of 2014 like floods in which the houseboat had gone for a toss uncontrollably pushed by the flood. Rescue teams had to anchor it using special mechanism in a nearby highland. Then it was brought back on Dal after the water receded. The biggest boon is that at no time of the year you need a fan in this post-office!

1. How is the post office helpful in promoting tourism

(a)due to floating on the dal lake

(b)the letters posted from here with special design bearing picturesque scenery of dal lake and srinagar city

(c) being a herirage post office

(d) all of these

सेक्शन B (Letter/Application)

Question : Write a letter to your friend to invite him on the occasion of your marriage. (2022 AM)

