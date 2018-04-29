UP Board Result 2018: UP Class 10th-12th Board Result, On Our Official Website News18 Hindi/upresults.nic.in
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट २०१८ - Check mark-sheet of UP board class 10 result 2018 and UP board class 12 result 2018 online at News18 Hindi by following the simple steps.
Updated: April 29, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
Updated: April 29, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
यूपी बोर्ड का रिजल्ट जल्दी देखना चाहते हैं तो न्यूज 18 हिंदी पर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं. रिजल्ट आने से पहले आप इन स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा लें. उप बोर्ड रिजल्ट २०१८ -
- सबसे पहले न्यूज 18 हिंदी की वेबसाइट hindi.news18.com पर जाएं
- UP Board Result 2018 के टैब पर क्लिक करें.
- अपना रोल नंबर और क्लास डालकर कैप्चा कोड पर क्लिक करें.- आपका रिजल्ट आपकी कंप्यूटर या मोबाइल स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा.
- अपना रिजल्ट देखने के लिए/रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
A good news for all the students of UP Board, 10th and 12th. Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is going to announce the result 2018 on April 29 at 12:30 pm, today. This will be available on the News18 Hindi, and on their official website named upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in respectively.
Students can check their UP Board result 2018 by following the simple steps, directly on News18.com or on the official website of UP Board for Result, upresults.nic.in
The UP Board Class 10th exam has been conducted on February 6-February 22, 2018. On the other hand the UP Board Class 12th exam has been conducted on February 6-March 12, 2018. The UP Board Class 10th and 12th result are also available on the websites like examresults.net/up result12 / examresults.net/up/10th and indiaresults.com.
UP Board Secretary Neena Srivastava says, "This year more than 67 lakh students appeared in the examination where around 12 lakh students happen to fall in a FAIL category. As they missed the exams in between due to some security reasons."
Step 1: Click on the official website named News18 Hindi.
Step 2: Watch out for the link which says 'UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018'.
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018.
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and click onto the submit option.
Step 5: You may download your result for any further assistance and references.
Students can also get their UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 respectively, on their Mobile phone via SMS.
For UP Board Class 10th Result 2018:
Type- UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER and Send it to 56263
For UP Board Class 12th Result 2018:
Type- UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER and Send it to 56263
IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Education News in Hindi यहां देखें.