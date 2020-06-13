अनीता हसनंदानी के ससुर का निधन, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- 16 साल की थी तब पिता चले गए, और अब...
अनीता हसनंदानी के ससुर का निधन. (photo credit: instagram/@anitahassanandani)
अनीता हसनंदानी (Anita Hassanandani) के ससुर का आज निधन हो गया है. सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए एक्ट्रेस ने अपने फैंस को इसकी जानकारी दी है.
- Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
रोहित रेड्डी ने पिता के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें उन्होंने अपने हाथ में अपने पिता का हाथ पकड़ रखा है. इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए रोहित रेड्डी ने बेहद इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखा है. उन्होंने लिखा है, 'पापा आप बहुत याद आएंगे. आप मेरे हीरो थे, हैं और हमेशा रहेंगे. आपके लिए यहां भगवान से मेरी छोटी सी प्रार्थना.'
Dad, you will be missed! You were, are and will always be my Hero! Here’a a little prayer: May the sacred heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude worker of miracles, pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us.
वहीं एक्ट्रेस ने भी अपने ससुर के साथ तस्वीर शेयर की हैं, जिनमें से एक में वह हाथ में बियर लिए हुए दिख रही हैं और दूसरे में पूरी फैमिली के साथ दिख रही हैं. तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा है, 'जब 16 साल की थी, तब पापा ने साथ छोड़ दिया. तबसे शादी के सपने देख रही थी कि पिता की कमी दूर हो जाएगी. आपने मुझे हमेशा अपनी बेटी की तरह प्यार किया. रोहित से ज्यादा प्यार किया. मैं खुशकिस्मत थी कि मुझे आप मिले.'
No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man. Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P
'जबसे मैं आपसे आपसे मिली थी, हमेशा सोचती थी कि अगर रोहित आपके आधे जितना भी प्यार करने वाला और ख्याल रखने वाला, स्ट्रॉन्ग, ईमानदार है तो इसका मतलब मैंने अपने लिए सही जीवनसाथी चुना है. हर चीज के लिए आपका शुक्रिया पापा, आप हर पल याद आएंगे.'
