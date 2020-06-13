मनोरंजन

अनीता हसनंदानी के ससुर का निधन, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- 16 साल की थी तब पिता चले गए, और अब...

News18Hindi
Updated: June 13, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
अनीता हसनंदानी के ससुर का निधन, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- 16 साल की थी तब पिता चले गए, और अब...
अनीता हसनंदानी के ससुर का निधन. (photo credit: instagram/@anitahassanandani)

अनीता हसनंदानी (Anita Hassanandani) के ससुर का आज निधन हो गया है. सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए एक्ट्रेस ने अपने फैंस को इसकी जानकारी दी है.

मुंबईः 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' और 'नागिन' फेम टीवी एक्ट्रेस अनीता हसनंदानी (Anita Hassanandani) के ससुर का आज निधन हो गया है. सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए एक्ट्रेस ने अपने फैंस को इसकी जानकारी देते हुए अपने ससुर के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है. अनीता हसनंदानी ने अपने पोस्ट में बताया कि जब वह 16 साल की थीं, तभी उनके पिता का निधन हो गया था. रोहित रेड्डी से शादी के बाद उनके ससुर के रूप में उन्हें पिता मिल गए. लेकिन, अब ससुर के निधन से उन्हें और उनके पति रोहित रेड्डी (Rohit Reddy father passes Away) सहित पूरे परिवार को सदमा पहुंचा है.

रोहित रेड्डी ने पिता के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें उन्होंने अपने हाथ में अपने पिता का हाथ पकड़ रखा है. इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए रोहित रेड्डी ने बेहद इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखा है. उन्होंने लिखा है, 'पापा आप बहुत याद आएंगे. आप मेरे हीरो थे, हैं और हमेशा रहेंगे. आपके लिए यहां भगवान से मेरी छोटी सी प्रार्थना.'





 






View this post on Instagram




 

Dad, you will be missed! You were, are and will always be my Hero! Here’a a little prayer: May the sacred heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude worker of miracles, pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us.


A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on






वहीं एक्ट्रेस ने भी अपने ससुर के साथ तस्वीर शेयर की हैं, जिनमें से एक में वह हाथ में बियर लिए हुए दिख रही हैं और दूसरे में पूरी फैमिली के साथ दिख रही हैं. तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा है, 'जब 16 साल की थी, तब पापा ने साथ छोड़ दिया. तबसे शादी के सपने देख रही थी कि पिता की कमी दूर हो जाएगी. आपने मुझे हमेशा अपनी बेटी की तरह प्यार किया. रोहित से ज्यादा प्यार किया. मैं खुशकिस्मत थी कि मुझे आप मिले.'




'जबसे मैं आपसे आपसे मिली थी, हमेशा सोचती थी कि अगर रोहित आपके आधे जितना भी प्यार करने वाला और ख्याल रखने वाला, स्ट्रॉन्ग, ईमानदार है तो इसका मतलब मैंने अपने लिए सही जीवनसाथी चुना है. हर चीज के लिए आपका शुक्रिया पापा, आप हर पल याद आएंगे.'

First published: June 13, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
फोटो
