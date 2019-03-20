

There are so many actors out there who don’t have work. I respect Savi Siddhu as an actor and have cast him thrice when he earned the role. I respect him that he chose to live his life with dignity and picked a job unlike so many entitled out of work actors who have either

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019

Loading...



2... become alcoholics or wasted themselves away. Nawaz used to be a watchman, I used to be a waiter, I met one actor who sells bhelpuri on streets, I know and actor from Black Friday who drives a rickshaw, the lead from Salaam Bombay used to do the same ..

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019



3. I have seen the great Uday Chandra who did “Hum Paanch” and “Khel Khiladi Ka” in my early days walking the street. This is also true for many people in all walks of life. This could also be me or anyone else in the future. To give an actor a role out of sympathy is insulting .

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019



The art and the artist. Savi will have to help himself. Only thing one can do is get the casting directors to audition him for him to earn the role and for that he will have to walk to that casting directors office like million others. He has made a conscious choice and ..

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019



To be a watchman is a job, I don’t see it as a small job or big. At least he is not begging . And I genuinely believe that charity does not make art or an artist. There are millions of stories like Savi Siddhu’s.

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019



You want to help artists like him then you need to start watching their art by paying for it, by actually be a paying audience. Tweeting the story to me won’t help. I have worked with new comers all my life and I move on to the next new talent I can find .

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019

गुलाल, पटियाला और ब्लैक फ्राईडे जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके एक्टर सवी सिद्धू के सिक्युरिटी गार्ड की तरह काम की खबर ने सबको हैरान कर दिया. सवी को लेकर डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा, 'कई एक्टर हैं जिनके पास काम नहीं है. मैं सवी सिद्धू की इज़्ज़त करता हूं और उन्हें तीन बार काम दे चुका हूं. वह अपना काम इज़्ज़त के साथ कर रहे हैं.'नवाज़ुद्दीन सिद्दीकी का उदाहरण देते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'वह वॉचमैन की तरह काम करते थे. मैं वेटर का काम करता था. मैं एक एक्टर से मिला हूं जो भेलपूरी बेचता है. ब्लैक फ्राईडे के एक एक्टर को मैं जानता हूं जो रिक्शा चलाता है.'"मैंने अपने बचपन के दिनों में महान उदय चंद्र को गलियों में टहलते हुए देखा था, जिन्होंने 'हम पांच' और 'खेल खिलाड़ी' जैसी फिल्में कीं. सिंपैथी के कारण किसी एक्टर को रोल देना उसकी बेइज़्जती करना है. अनुराग को लगता है कि अब उन्हें अपनी मदद खुद करनी होगी.अनुराग कश्यप ने आगे कहा, 'लाखों दूसरे एक्टर्स की तरह उन्हें भी कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर तक चक्कर लगाना होगा. मुझे उन पर गर्व है कि उन्होंने कलाकारों का सिर नहीं झुकने दिया.'आगे उन्होंने कहा कि वह किसी भी काम को छोटा या बड़ा नहीं मानते. कम से कम सवी भीख तो नहीं मांग रहे. अगर आप किसी कलाकार की मदद करना चाहते हैं तो आपको उनकी कला पैसे चुकाकर देखनी चाहिए.