Updated: March 20, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
एक्टर से चौकीदार बने सवी सिद्धू पर बोले अनुराग कश्यप- 'सिंपैथी में रोल देना बेइज़्ज़ती होगी'
अनुराग कश्यप की फाइल फोटो
गुलाल, पटियाला और ब्लैक फ्राईडे जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके एक्टर सवी सिद्धू के सिक्युरिटी गार्ड की तरह काम की खबर ने सबको हैरान कर दिया. सवी को लेकर डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा, 'कई एक्टर हैं जिनके पास काम नहीं है. मैं सवी सिद्धू की इज़्ज़त करता हूं और उन्हें तीन बार काम दे चुका हूं. वह अपना काम इज़्ज़त के साथ कर रहे हैं.'

नवाज़ुद्दीन सिद्दीकी का उदाहरण देते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'वह वॉचमैन की तरह काम करते थे. मैं वेटर का काम करता था. मैं एक एक्टर से मिला हूं जो भेलपूरी बेचता है. ब्लैक फ्राईडे के एक एक्टर को मैं जानता हूं जो रिक्शा चलाता है.'

"मैंने अपने बचपन के दिनों में महान उदय चंद्र को गलियों में टहलते हुए देखा था, जिन्होंने 'हम पांच' और 'खेल खिलाड़ी' जैसी फिल्में कीं. सिंपैथी के कारण किसी एक्टर को रोल देना उसकी बेइज़्जती करना है. अनुराग को लगता है कि अब उन्हें अपनी मदद खुद करनी होगी.



अनुराग कश्यप ने आगे कहा, 'लाखों दूसरे एक्टर्स की तरह उन्हें भी कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर तक चक्कर लगाना होगा. मुझे उन पर गर्व है कि उन्होंने कलाकारों का सिर नहीं झुकने दिया.'


आगे उन्होंने कहा कि वह किसी भी काम को छोटा या बड़ा नहीं मानते. कम से कम सवी भीख तो नहीं मांग रहे. अगर आप किसी कलाकार की मदद करना चाहते हैं तो आपको उनकी कला पैसे चुकाकर देखनी चाहिए.

