आमिर खान और माधुरी दीक्षित के 'दिल' को हुए 30 साल, धक-धक गर्ल ने शेयर की अनदेखी तस्वीरें

#30YearsOfDil Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets 😄Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well & I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories 🙏😇 . #Grateful #Dil