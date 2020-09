...काश सुशांत देख पाते कि उनके फैंस ने उनके लिए दुनिया पलट दी है: अभिषेक कपूर

View this post on Instagram

Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega” #missubhai #jaibholenath #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #kaipoche #kedarnath @Pragyakapoor_ @rsvp @gitspictures @zeemusic @itsamittrivedi @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial