मशहूर एक्टर ने फैलाई पड़ोसी को कोरोना होने की झूठी खबर, हड़कंप मचने पर बोला- माफ कर दो

View this post on Instagram



FOR MORE WATCH MY STORY 🎥 💘 . Can Never Forget This Day When I Had Received #FitnessIC⭕️N #dadasabphalke International AWARD ! I am ever grateful 🙏🏽❤️ @dpiff_official #throwbackthursday . . #bollywood #sahilkhan #OneLife #HUNK #mumbai