इस एक्ट्रेस ने इरफान खान को गाना गाकर दी अंतिम विदाई, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

View this post on Instagram



Hey Shaukat, This #SingSongSaturday is dedicated to you. I'm struggling with the singing and strumming as usual but I tried to learn this just so I could bother you with my Binaca Geetmala, one last time. Khush rehna, jahaan bhi ho. Khuda haafiz ❤️ Love, Tanya. #KarwaanForever