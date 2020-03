Lock Down के दौरान एक्ट्रेस ने बताई 5 साल के बेटे की हालत, वीडियो में रो पड़ीं

View this post on Instagram



It hurts me that Hans is exposed to the paranoia and fear. But this is the new normal . And imagine if we feel anxiety they feel it even more . Signs of deep anxiety in children -finding it hard to concentrate. -not sleeping, or waking in the night with bad dreams. -not eating properly. -quickly getting angry or irritable, and being out of control during outbursts. -constantly worrying or having negative thoughts. -feeling tense and fidgety, or using the toilet often. -always crying. -being clingy. -complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell s 🙏🏼 please be aware and communicate with your child . It’s important . Keeping them busy is a good thing but talking to them and being honest about the situation is recommended . Make them feel safe. Lots of hugs and lots of patience . ❤️#staysafe #stayhome #mentalhealth #children #lockdown