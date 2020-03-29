कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए नर्स बन गई ये एक्ट्रेस, अस्पताल में मरीजों की कर रही है देखभाल
शिखा मल्होत्रा ने दिल्ली के सफदरजंगअस्पताल (Safdarjung Hospital) से नर्सिंग की डिग्री ली है.
कांचली (Kaanchli) फिल्म की एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा (Shikha Malhotra) ने दिल्ली (Delhi) के सफदरगंज अस्पताल (Safdarjung Hospital) से नर्सिंग की डिग्री ली है.
- Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
इस बात की जानकारी खुद शिखा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट के जरिए दी है. शिखा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया है कि वह बीएससी नर्सिंग में ट्रेंड हैं और अब जब लोगों को उनकी जरूरत है तो उन्होंने फैसला किया है कि वह अपनी डिग्री का इस्तेमाल लोगों की सेवा में करेंगी. मैंने कई जगह एप्लीकेशन दी, अपनी सेवाएं देने के लिए जिसके बाद मुझे हिंदु हृदय सम्राट बाला साहेब ठाकरे हॉस्पिटल (Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey hospital) से आइसोलेशन वार्ड में काम करने की अनुमति मिल गई है.
View this post on Instagram
Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital #isolationward from tomorrow onwards 27/03/20 On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. Please Follow the Home quarantine keep you and your loved once safe and follow all the preventive measures according to the #who Please don’t take any chance Lot of people working day and night to keep the nation safe #fightbacktogether #homequarentined @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @zeenews @aajtak @abpnewstv @ddnews_official
View this post on Instagram
For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital⚕️So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once againand this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessingsplease be at home be safeand support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am todayJai Hind @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official
बता दें कि शिखा मल्होत्रा ने दिल्ली (Delhi) के सफदरगंज अस्पताल (Safdarjung Hospital) से नर्सिंग की डिग्री ली है. हालांकि, उन्होंने इससे पहले कभी एक नर्स के तौर पर काम नहीं किया है, लेकिन इस महामारी के दौर में अपनी सेवाएं जरूरतमंदों को देने के लिए उन्होंने यह फैसला लिया है. देश की नाजुक हालत को देखते हुए एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा ने अपने पेशे में आने का फैसला किया है. जिसके बाद उनकी हर तरफ तारीफ हो रही है.
View this post on Instagram
Throwbackkkk 2020 blasttt Team Kaanchli wishes a very happy new year to all of you with the 2020 blast✨and takes the pleasure of announcing the release date of our film “Kaanchli...life in a slough” that is 7th February 2020 so keep blessing and keep shedding all of your immense love to the team Kaanchli coming in the cinemas near you on 7th feb 2020get ready to witness the magical journey of “kajri”
बता दें भारत में लॉकडाउन के बाद भी लोगों के नियमों की अनदेखी के चलते लगातार कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है. भारत में अभी तक 1 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए जा चुके हैं. जबकि 26 लोगों की इससे जान जा चुकी है. वायरस की गंभीरता को देखते हुए ही पीएम मोदी ने देश में लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की है.
