कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए नर्स बन गई ये एक्ट्रेस, अस्पताल में मरीजों की कर रही है देखभाल

Updated: March 29, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए नर्स बन गई ये एक्ट्रेस, अस्पताल में मरीजों की कर रही है देखभाल
शिखा मल्होत्रा ने दिल्ली के सफदरजंगअस्पताल (Safdarjung Hospital) से नर्सिंग की डिग्री ली है.

कांचली (Kaanchli) फिल्म की एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा (Shikha Malhotra) ने दिल्ली (Delhi) के सफदरगंज अस्पताल (Safdarjung Hospital) से नर्सिंग की डिग्री ली है.

मुंबई : कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) को लेकर एक तरफ जहां लोगों के मन में डर फैल गया है और वह एक-दूसरे के संपर्क में आने से डर रहे हैं. वहीं दूसरी तरफ बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा (Shikha Malhotra) ने ऐसा काम किया है काम किया है, जिसके लिए उनकी हर तरफ तारीफ हो रही है. संजय मिश्रा के साथ फिल्म कांचली (Kaanchli) में नजर आ चुकीं शिखा मल्होत्रा इस समय कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की सेवा में लगी हैं, जिसके चलते हर तरफ उनकी चर्चा हो रही है. वह मुंबई (Mumbai) के एक हॉस्पिटल में बतौर नर्स कोरोना पीड़ितों के इलाज में लगी हैं.

इस बात की जानकारी खुद शिखा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट के जरिए दी है. शिखा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया है कि वह बीएससी नर्सिंग में ट्रेंड हैं और अब जब लोगों को उनकी जरूरत है तो उन्होंने फैसला किया है कि वह अपनी डिग्री का इस्तेमाल लोगों की सेवा में करेंगी. मैंने कई जगह एप्लीकेशन दी, अपनी सेवाएं देने के लिए जिसके बाद मुझे हिंदु हृदय सम्राट बाला साहेब ठाकरे हॉस्पिटल (Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey hospital) से आइसोलेशन वार्ड में काम करने की अनुमति मिल गई है.





 




Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital #isolationward from tomorrow onwards 27/03/20 On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. Please Follow the Home quarantine keep you and your loved once safe and follow all the preventive measures according to the #who Please don’t take any chance Lot of people working day and night to keep the nation safe #fightbacktogether #homequarentined @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @zeenews @aajtak @abpnewstv @ddnews_official


For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital‍⚕️So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once againand this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessingsplease be at home be safeand support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am todayJai Hind @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @who @aajtak @zeenews @ddnews_official


बता दें कि शिखा मल्होत्रा ने दिल्ली (Delhi) के सफदरगंज अस्पताल (Safdarjung Hospital) से नर्सिंग की डिग्री ली है. हालांकि, उन्होंने इससे पहले कभी एक नर्स के तौर पर काम नहीं किया है, लेकिन इस महामारी के दौर में अपनी सेवाएं जरूरतमंदों को देने के लिए उन्होंने यह फैसला लिया है. देश की नाजुक हालत को देखते हुए एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा ने अपने पेशे में आने का फैसला किया है. जिसके बाद उनकी हर तरफ तारीफ हो रही है.




बता दें भारत में लॉकडाउन के बाद भी लोगों के नियमों की अनदेखी के चलते लगातार कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है. भारत में अभी तक 1 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए जा चुके हैं. जबकि 26 लोगों की इससे जान जा चुकी है. वायरस की गंभीरता को देखते हुए ही पीएम मोदी ने देश में लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की है.

First published: March 29, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
