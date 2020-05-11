HBD अदा शर्माः इनकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लोग, लेकिन आजकल लगा रही हैं घर में पोछा



View this post on Instagram



Tag all your friends who should do this today ! . Creative katka adah_ki_adah style ! . Many of you will say no time to exercise now because we have to clean our houses ..I have a solution for that katka-mein-bhi-adah . If the phone rings don't succumb to the weapon of mass distraction bulate hai aur jaa bhi sakte hai...lekin corona ke baad till then stay home , stay safe, stay clean ♥️ #bulatehaimagarjaosirfcoronakebaad . #creativekatkaadahstyle #katkaadah #corona #katkameinbhiadah #adahsharma #workout #workoutmotivation #workoutathome . P.s.these hands don't just play the piano Shot by @adah_ki_radha