HBD अदा शर्माः इनकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लोग, लेकिन आजकल लगा रही हैं घर में पोछा
अदा शर्मा आज अपना जन्मदिन मना रही हैँ.
अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) के करियर की शुरुआत 16 साल की उम्र में विक्रम भट्ट की फिल्म 1920 से हुई थीं. उनको आखिरी बार 'कमांडो 3' में देखा गया था.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 7:04 AM IST
View this post on Instagram
Tag all your friends who should do this today ! . Creative katka adah_ki_adah style ! . Many of you will say no time to exercise now because we have to clean our houses ..I have a solution for that katka-mein-bhi-adah . If the phone rings don't succumb to the weapon of mass distraction bulate hai aur jaa bhi sakte hai...lekin corona ke baad till then stay home , stay safe, stay clean ♥️ #bulatehaimagarjaosirfcoronakebaad . #creativekatkaadahstyle #katkaadah #corona #katkameinbhiadah #adahsharma #workout #workoutmotivation #workoutathome . P.s.these hands don't just play the piano Shot by @adah_ki_radha
View this post on Instagram
What's the firrrrrrst thing ur going to do after the lockdown is over?♀️♥️ . . . That's the firrrrst question in all interviews these days ...i have no interesting answers...so u guys give me and il say it in my next interview...i will give credit also promise . . SWIPE and The last image, only those who are cooking will understand..okkkk only those who are not very good cooks who get distracted easily will get it #corona #lockdown #khidkipeaaoonabaharnajaoonseason2 #youwillknowifyouhavebeenstalkingmeenough #theleopardprintswimwear
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother's Day !!! * WATCH TILL END *to all the mommies everywhere! But my mommie strongest, bestest, prettiest, cleverest, mostest flexible, scarily honest ,quickest cook (ya your mommy can maybe be a better cook but no one can beat my mom's speed) . The wind beneath my wings, in this case my wings ♀️♀️ . Thank u for the genes mamaaa #iknowitstomorrowbutigotexcitedsoimputtingituptodayonly #icantdothisaasanbutnowican #mothersday #adahsharma #happymothersday #noididnotforgetmydayghterRadhaSharma #100yearsofAdahsharma
View this post on Instagram
Tag all your Pizza loving friends ❤️ THROWBACK SUNDAY What's the first thing you are going to eat after the lockdown? . My 4 month aniversary ! I've been clean ! I thought I'd share this throwback video once I complete 3 months without pizza in my life but I'm proud to say it has been 4 months...this was my last pizza after shoot in the hotel room before which I made this resolution and did our last dance together and broke up in December 2019. Dop on this @snehal_uk . This video is only for your entertainment. I'm Adah Sharma ...and I am an addict and I don't know till when I will be able stretch my self control p.s. tu yaad aaya hai aaj phir . Double p.s. tu yaad aaya has got sooo many millions and so much love ...go check out the farsi and pashto versions of the song also #sundayfunday #throwbacksunday
इसके अलावा हाल ही में अदा शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वह मोजे की मदद से फेसमास्क बनाती दिख रही हैं. वीडियो के कैप्शन में अदा ने अपने फैंस वीडियो देखने की अपील की है, और लिखा है, "फिर से एक बार कह रही हूं, घर के बाहर न जाएं, लेकिन अगर आपको किसी वजह से घर के बाहर जाना है तो आप मास्क जरूर पहनें. और अगर आपके पास मास्क नहीं है तो इस वीडियो को जरूर देखें."
View this post on Instagram
Tag all your friends who should make this and then tag me so I can see what u guys maade . Again DO NOT go out of your house...but if you have to for emergencies then you must wear a mask. If you don't have a mask ,now you do ! . 3 Home made masks I've put on the YouTube channel (link in bio) the fake Adah Sharma's channel (there are several) all pop up and they have lots and lots of subscribers #coronamask #corona #adahsharma
अदा ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत साल 2008 में ही कर दिया था. तब वो महज 16 साल की थीं जब उन्होंने विक्रम भट्ट की फिल्म 1920 में काम किया था. बाद में हिन्दी फिल्में ना चलने पर वो साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री चली गई थीं. अब वो हिन्दी और साउथ की फिल्में दोनों में ही काम करती हैं. उन्होंने 'कमांडो 2' और 'कमांडो 3' दोनों में एक्टिंग की है.
यह भी पढ़ेंः रामायण के लक्ष्मण ने सेलिब्रेट किया Mother's Day, ऐसे किया मां को सलाम
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.