मनोरंजन

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#TrainAccident #VandeBharartMission #CoronaVirus #IndiaGives #MakeYourOwnMask #IndiaPositive
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

HBD अदा शर्माः इनकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लोग, लेकिन आजकल लगा रही हैं घर में पोछा

News18Hindi
Updated: May 11, 2020, 7:04 AM IST
HBD अदा शर्माः इनकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लोग, लेकिन आजकल लगा रही हैं घर में पोछा
अदा शर्मा आज अपना जन्मदिन मना रही हैँ.

अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) के करियर की शुरुआत 16 साल की उम्र में विक्रम भट्ट की फिल्म 1920 से हुई थीं. उनको आखिरी बार 'कमांडो 3' में देखा गया था.

  • Share this:
मुंबई. सोशल मीडिया अपनी अदाओं से सबका दिल जीतने वाली एक्‍ट्रेस अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) का आज जन्मदिन है. उनका जन्म‌ 11 मई 1992 को हुआ था. इस बार वो अपना 29वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं. वो अक्‍सर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी मजेदार वीडियो शेयर करती हैं. अदा ने कुछ दिनों पहले ही एक ऐसा वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसमें घर का काम करते-करते कैसे वर्कआउट किया जाए, ये बता रही थीं. वीडियो में अदा डस्टिंग करतीं, घर में पोछा लगाते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. अदा ने ये वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा था, 'कई लोग कहते हैं कि उन्‍हें एक्‍सरसाइज करने का मौका नहीं मिलता क्‍योंकि वह घर के काम में बिजी रहते हैं. तो ये देखिए घर का काम करते हुए भी कैसे फिट रह सकते हैं.'



 









View this post on Instagram




 

Tag all your friends who should do this today ! . Creative katka adah_ki_adah style ! . Many of you will say no time to exercise now because we have to clean our houses ..I have a solution for that katka-mein-bhi-adah . If the phone rings don't succumb to the weapon of mass distraction bulate hai aur jaa bhi sakte hai...lekin corona ke baad till then stay home , stay safe, stay clean ♥️ #bulatehaimagarjaosirfcoronakebaad . #creativekatkaadahstyle #katkaadah #corona #katkameinbhiadah #adahsharma #workout #workoutmotivation #workoutathome . P.s.these hands don't just play the piano Shot by @adah_ki_radha


A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

















 




View this post on Instagram




 

Tag all your Pizza loving friends ❤️ THROWBACK SUNDAY What's the first thing you are going to eat after the lockdown? . My 4 month aniversary ! I've been clean ! I thought I'd share this throwback video once I complete 3 months without pizza in my life but I'm proud to say it has been 4 months...this was my last pizza after shoot in the hotel room before which I made this resolution and did our last dance together and broke up in December 2019. Dop on this @snehal_uk . This video is only for your entertainment. I'm Adah Sharma ...and I am an addict and I don't know till when I will be able stretch my self control p.s. tu yaad aaya hai aaj phir . Double p.s. tu yaad aaya has got sooo many millions and so much love ...go check out the farsi and pashto versions of the song also #sundayfunday #throwbacksunday


A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on






इसके अलावा हाल ही में अदा शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वह मोजे की मदद से फेसमास्क बनाती दिख रही हैं. वीडियो के कैप्शन में अदा ने अपने फैंस वीडियो देखने की अपील की है, और लिखा है, "फिर से एक बार कह रही हूं, घर के बाहर न जाएं, लेकिन अगर आपको किसी वजह से घर के बाहर जाना है तो आप मास्क जरूर पहनें. और अगर आपके पास मास्क नहीं है तो इस वीडियो को जरूर देखें."




अदा ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत साल 2008 में ही कर दिया था. तब वो महज 16 साल की थीं जब उन्होंने विक्रम भट्ट की फिल्म 1920 में काम किया था. बाद में हिन्दी फिल्में ना चलने पर वो साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री चली गई थीं. अब वो हिन्दी और साउथ की फिल्में दोनों में ही काम करती हैं. उन्होंने 'कमांडो 2' और 'कमांडो 3' दोनों में एक्टिंग की है.

यह भी पढ़ेंः रामायण के लक्ष्मण ने सेलिब्रेट किया Mother's Day, ऐसे किया मां को सलाम

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: May 11, 2020, 7:04 AM IST
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES

कोविड-19 डेटा सेंटर

हेल्पलाइन. :

  • भारत
  • दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    41,472

    +1,638*  

  • कुल केस

    62,939

    +3,277*  

  • ठीक हुए

    19,358

    +1,511*  

  • मृत्यु

    2,109

    +128*  
*change over the previous day
स्रोत: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार
अपडेटेड: May 10 (08:00 AM)
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर

दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    2,411,781

    +22,441*  

  • कुल केस

    4,097,158

    +41,295*

  • ठीक हुए

    1,402,882

    +16,251*  

  • मृत्यु

    282,495

    +2,603*
*change over the previous day
स्रोत: Various
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर