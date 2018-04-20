

Thank you @itsmeeshashafi for your courage and your bravery. It’s never easy. But that should never silence us. I am in total solidarity with you. You are not alone in this because #Metoo #TimesUp #WeBelieveYou pic.twitter.com/hkQ61bqnFH — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) April 19, 2018



The sick mentality of those commenting on an issue as serious as sexual harassment as casually as they are just shows where the root of this problem exists - in our minds. We will continue to breed harassers for as long as we continue to desensitise this issue.

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 20, 2018



A woman breaks her silence about abuse, withstands character assassination & further abuse on social media, her story turns into memes & tone-deaf jokes that trivialize the issue, she fears ostracization - but suuuuure, she did it for the cheap publicity. https://t.co/eDeOpXYUox

— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 19, 2018

मीशा शफी के पाकिस्तानी गायक और अभिनेता अली जफर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाने के बाद अब दो और लड़कियों ने उन पर ऐसा आरोप लगाया है. इनमें से एक हैं मेकअप आर्टिस्ट लीना घानी ने ट्विटर पर Metoo कैंपेन के तहत लिखा - मैं भी अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ती हूं. उसका व्यवहार में साफ नजर आता है कि वह महिलाओं का सम्मान नहीं करता है. सेक्सुअल कमेंट्स और अनुचित तरीके से कॉन्टेक्ट करना किसी भी तरह सही नहीं ठहराया जा सकता है. उस समय की यादें मुझे आज भी झकझोर देती हैं, जब अली ने सोचा था कि वह अभद्र बातें कहकर भी बचा रह सकता है.लीना के बाद अली की एक फैन ने भी ट्विटर पर अपना एक्सपीरियंस शेयर किया है. हमना रजा नाम की इस फैन ने लिखा है कि बतौर फैन वो सिर्फ अली के साथ एक सेल्फी लेना चाहती थीं. अली ने इस पर कुछ नहीं कहा. एक हल्की सी स्माइल दी, जिसका मतलब उन्होंने हां समझा. वह उसके पास फोटो खिंचवाने गईं, तो अली ने अपना हाथ उनकी कमर पर रख लिया. हमना ने लिखा है कि वह इस बारे में कुछ भी नहीं कहना चाहती थीं.एक तरफ जहां पाकिस्तानी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री ने इस मुद्दे पर किसी एक तरफ ना होना ही सही समझा है, वहीं ओसमान खालिद और माहिरा खान जैसे सेलेब्स ने खुलकर इस पर राय रखी है.जहां तक मीशा शफी की बात है, तो उनके लगाए आरोपों को अली जफर ने गलत ठहराया है. उन्होंने कहा कि वह खुद एक बेटी के पिता हैं और ऐसा करने से पहले कई बार सोचेंगे.