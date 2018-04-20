होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

मीशा शफी के बाद दो और लड़कियों ने लगाया अली जफर पर यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप

मीशा शफी के बाद दो और लड़कियों ने लगाया अली जफर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप. माहिरा खान ने भी जाहिर की अपनी राय

मीशा शफी के पाकिस्तानी गायक और अभिनेता अली जफर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाने के बाद अब दो और लड़कियों ने उन पर ऐसा आरोप लगाया है. इनमें से एक हैं मेकअप आर्टिस्ट लीना घानी ने ट्विटर पर Metoo कैंपेन के तहत लिखा - मैं भी अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ती हूं. उसका व्यवहार में साफ नजर आता है कि वह महिलाओं का सम्मान नहीं करता है. सेक्सुअल कमेंट्स और अनुचित तरीके से कॉन्टेक्ट करना किसी भी तरह सही नहीं ठहराया जा सकता है. उस समय की यादें मुझे आज भी झकझोर देती हैं, जब अली ने सोचा था कि वह अभद्र बातें कहकर भी बचा रह सकता है.

लीना के बाद अली की एक फैन ने भी ट्विटर पर अपना एक्सपीरियंस शेयर किया है. हमना रजा नाम की इस फैन ने लिखा है कि बतौर फैन वो सिर्फ अली के साथ एक सेल्फी लेना चाहती थीं. अली ने इस पर कुछ नहीं कहा. एक हल्की सी स्माइल दी, जिसका मतलब उन्होंने हां समझा. वह उसके पास फोटो खिंचवाने गईं, तो अली ने अपना हाथ उनकी कमर पर रख लिया. हमना ने लिखा है कि वह इस बारे में कुछ भी नहीं कहना चाहती थीं.





एक तरफ जहां पाकिस्तानी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री ने इस मुद्दे पर किसी एक तरफ ना होना ही सही समझा है, वहीं ओसमान खालिद और माहिरा खान जैसे सेलेब्स ने खुलकर इस पर राय रखी है.





जहां तक मीशा शफी की बात है, तो उनके लगाए आरोपों को अली जफर ने गलत ठहराया है. उन्होंने कहा कि वह खुद एक बेटी के पिता हैं और ऐसा करने से पहले कई बार सोचेंगे.

