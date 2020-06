कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए अजय देवगन ने चुपके से दिया योगदान, अस्पतालों के लिए किया ये इंतजाम

View this post on Instagram



Our action hero #ajaydevgan has quietly donated for oxygen cylinder and ventilators for a new 200 bed hospital in Dharavi. Since we all know this slum has become the main hub of #COVID19 and BMC did the right thing by starting this hospital which took them 15 days to make. Devgan also provided ration kits to 700 families of Dharavi. 🙏👍