अक्षय कुमार ने पत्नी ट्विकंल खन्ना को दिए ऐसा तोहफा, देखकर हुईं इमोशनल, देखें Photo
अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने शेयर किया दिलचस्प पोस्ट
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) ने अपनी पत्नी को एक ऐसा गिफ्ट दे दिया कि ट्विंकल खन्ना (Twinkle Khanna) इमोशनल हो गईं.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: December 13, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
दरअसल, अक्षय ने ट्विंकल को जो तोहफा दिया है वो प्याज के ईयरिंग हैं. प्याज के लगातार बढ़ते दामों को देखते हुए ये तोहफा वाकई अनमोल है. ट्विंकल ने इस तोहफे की तस्वीर अपने सोशल एकाउंट पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा- 'मेरे पार्टनर कपिल शर्मा के शो में परफॉर्म करके वापस आए और बोले 'वो ये चीज करीना कपूर को दिखा रहे थे, मुधे नहीं लगता वो इससे कुछ खास इंप्रेस हुई है लेकिन मुझे पता था कि तुम्हें ये जरूर पसंद आएगा इसलिए मैं ये तुम्हारे लिए ले आया. कभी कभी छोटी-छोटी और भोली-भाली बातें आपके दिल को छू जाती हैं. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward'.
Loading...
View this post on Instagram
My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward
ट्विंकल खन्ना का ये मजाकिया पोस्ट सभी को बहुत पसंद आ रहा है. हर कोई एक बार फिर से ट्विंकल के सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर का दीवाना हुआ जा रहा है. वहीं इससे पहले भी प्याज के बढ़ते दामों पर ट्विंकल सोशल मीडिया के जरिए कटाक्ष कर चुकी हैं. उन्होंने प्याज हाथ में लिए अपनी एक तस्वीर शेयर की थी. इस तस्वीर के साथ ट्विंकल ने लंबा सा पोस्ट किया था.
View this post on Instagram
Onions are the new Avocados! My bit this week for @tweakindia Repost @tweakindia "Though I spent most of my college years studying accounts, home science is what I have honed over the last 19-odd years. Inherently frugal by nature, I vigorously apply these skills when I am trying to balance the household budget. When onion prices started soaring to the point of daylight robbery, I again applied my acquired home science skills." — Says Twinkle Khanna Click on the link ( linkin.bio/tweakindia ) in @tweakindia description and tap on the corresponding image to read her piece and her selection of onion-free recipes. What are your solutions for coping with the rising prices?
ट्विंकल खन्ना ने भले ही फिल्मों को अलविदा कह दिया हो लेकिन वो अपने सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर के चलते आए दिन चर्चा में बनी रहती हैं. वो देश के हर मुद्दे पर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी राय रखती हुई नजर भी आ जाती है. अक्षय कुमार खुद भी ट्विंकल के मजाकिया अंदाज के फैन हैं.
ये भी पढ़ें- फिर छा गईं Ranu Mondal, गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा सर्च हुआ ये गाना
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.