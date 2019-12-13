हिन्दी

अक्षय कुमार ने पत्नी ट्विकंल खन्ना को दिए ऐसा तोहफा, देखकर हुईं इमोशनल, देखें Photo

Updated: December 13, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार ने पत्नी ट्विकंल खन्ना को दिए ऐसा तोहफा, देखकर हुईं इमोशनल, देखें Photo
अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने शेयर किया दिलचस्प पोस्ट

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) ने अपनी पत्नी को एक ऐसा गिफ्ट दे दिया कि ट्विंकल खन्ना (Twinkle Khanna) इमोशनल हो गईं.

मुंबई. अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के खिलाड़ी जरूर कहे जाते हैं लेकिन उनकी पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना (Twinkle Khanna) भी कुछ कम नहीं हैं. हाल ही में बॉलीवुड के इस कपल ने मिलकर कुछ ऐसा कारनामा किया है कि लोग हैरान हैं. ट्विंकल खन्ना ने अपने सोशल एकाउंट पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की है. ये तस्वीर अक्षय कुमार द्वारा दिए गए एक खास तोहफे की है, फोटो के कैप्शन में ट्विंकल ने अक्षय के लिए काफी इमोशनल बातें लिखकर दिल की बात कही है. अक्षय के तोहफे से ज्यादा इंटरनेट पर चर्चा हो रही है ट्विंकल खन्ना के कैप्शन की.

दरअसल, अक्षय ने ट्विंकल को जो तोहफा दिया है वो प्याज के ईयरिंग हैं. प्याज के लगातार बढ़ते दामों को देखते हुए ये तोहफा वाकई अनमोल है. ट्विंकल ने इस तोहफे की तस्वीर अपने सोशल एकाउंट पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा- 'मेरे पार्टनर कपिल शर्मा के शो में परफॉर्म करके वापस आए और बोले 'वो ये चीज करीना कपूर को दिखा रहे थे, मुधे नहीं लगता वो इससे कुछ खास इंप्रेस हुई है लेकिन मुझे पता था कि तुम्हें ये जरूर पसंद आएगा इसलिए मैं ये तुम्हारे लिए ले आया. कभी कभी छोटी-छोटी और भोली-भाली बातें आपके दिल को छू जाती हैं. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward'.



 


View this post on Instagram




 

My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward


A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on






ट्विंकल खन्ना का ये मजाकिया पोस्ट सभी को बहुत पसंद आ रहा है. हर कोई एक बार फिर से ट्विंकल के सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर का दीवाना हुआ जा रहा है. वहीं इससे पहले भी प्याज के बढ़ते दामों पर ट्विंकल सोशल मीडिया के जरिए कटाक्ष कर चुकी हैं. उन्होंने प्याज हाथ में लिए अपनी एक तस्वीर शेयर की थी. इस तस्वीर के साथ ट्विंकल ने लंबा सा पोस्ट किया था.




ट्विंकल खन्ना ने भले ही फिल्मों को अलविदा कह दिया हो लेकिन वो अपने सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर के चलते आए दिन चर्चा में बनी रहती हैं. वो देश के हर मुद्दे पर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी राय रखती हुई नजर भी आ जाती है. अक्षय कुमार खुद भी ट्विंकल के मजाकिया अंदाज के फैन हैं.

First published: December 13, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
