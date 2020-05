लॉकडाउन: सबसे पहले अक्षय कुमार ने शुरू की शूटिंग, आर बाल्की के निर्देशन में हो रहा है काम

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes it’s best to sit it out 😷 #ThisTooShallPass



View this post on Instagram



This pandemic has only strengthened my belief that in times of crisis, it’s your family, your loved ones and your home that always stands by you. In my home with my loved ones, I always feel safe and protected and I am sure so do you. Aakhir Apna Ghar Apna hi hota hai. #ApnaGharApnaDesh #BuildingABetterLife @lodhagroup_india