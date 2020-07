पहली बार इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ काम करेंगे अक्षय कुमार, 2021 में रिलीज होगी फिल्म

View this post on Instagram



IT'S OFFICIAL... #VaaniKapoor cast opposite #AkshayKumar in #BellBottom... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani... 2 April 2021 release.