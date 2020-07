डॉक्टर ने की अमिताभ बच्चन-अभिषेक बच्चन की पूरी जांच, सेहत को लेकर कही ये बातें

View this post on Instagram



Looks like it's all good 🙏👍Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, head of critical care at Nanavati, said that their line of treatment was supportive therapy for now.“The senior actor is stable and doing well clinically. His symptoms are mild at this moment. His vitals and appetite are fine. Same is true for Abhishek,” said Dr Ansari. “It’s probably the fifth day since Amitabh’s symptoms have surfaced. In Covid patients, the peak impact is seen by the 10-12th day, but not in everyone. Many only have mild symptoms,” he added. #amitabhbachchan #abhishekbachan #viralbhayani @viralbhayani