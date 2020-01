समधन ऋतु नंदा की प्रार्थना सभा में भावुक हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

View this post on Instagram



repost from @ankitbatramusic Condolence Meet Part1: An ode to Ritu Nanda ji, the entrepreneur daughter of the legend Raj Kapoor, mother in law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Words are not enough to pay tribute to this dynamic lady. Heartfelt condolences to the family and prayers for the departed soul. It was overwhelming for me to sing, with moist eyes and heavy Hearts of almost everyone in the gathering, who was present while bidding a farewell to the Legend's daughter. You will always be remembered. "Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan Iske Siva Jaana Kahan" #ritunanda