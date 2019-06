Loading...



View this post on Instagram



Pantone named ultra violet the colour of the year 2018 and how could we not pay homage to a colour that represents so much change! The colour, achieved by the mixing of pink and blue traditionally associated with "girl" and "boy" colours attempts to reflect a change in our attitudes through a cultural questioning of gender norms, it's long standing association with royalty lends the colour a sophistication and edge. Ultra violet lights the way to what is yet to come, beffitingly inspiring this bespoke ensemble 💜 • • Our Full cut daana embellished dupatta and yolk anarkali is now available to custom order. To place an order or make an enquiry please DM us or send us an email on namratapuri.bespoke@gmail.com and we will get back to you. #namratapuri #namratapuribespoke #customorders #pantone #colouroftheyear #inspire