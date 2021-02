अनिल कपूर को शूटिंग के दौरान आ गया था गुस्सा, बन आई थी राहुल बोस की जान पर

Talking about a scene I was looking forward to shooting the most & how it turned out better than I had imagined!https://t.co/ttT3Ky0zZ4#ZoyaAkhtar @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @ShefaliShah_ @RanveerOfficial @priyankachopra @RahulBose1 #ZarinaWahab @tigerbabyindia