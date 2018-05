Its celebration time at #TussaudsDelhi. @anilskapoor kapoor is dressed up in a traditional attire for his daughter @sonamkapoor’s big fat punjabi wedding with @anandahuja. Come and see him in this Jhakkas avatar. Book your tickets using the link in bio . . . #MadameTussauds #MadameTussaudsDelhi #MadammeTussauds #DhinaDhinDa #Jhakkas

A post shared by Madame Tussauds Delhi (@madametussaudsdelhi) on May 3, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT