"Women are the real architects of society" - Harriet Beacher Stowe. My pillars of strength !! Thank you for everything that you do and everything that you are....And for keeping me on my toes!! Happy Women's Day @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:30am PST