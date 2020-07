अनुपम खेर ने बताया मां का हेल्थ अपडेट, वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस से कही यह बात

View this post on Instagram



For your wishes and messages of concern for Dulari @rajukherofficial and my bhabhi and niece. You all have been a great support and a solid source of strength for me. Sorry I am not able to thank individually but I am really touched. One more thing! Please don’t treat #socialdistancing and #stayhome as mere expressions and just words. It is serious. Staying home is essential for safety. Don’t experiment with it just because four months of #lockdown have passed. Wait till a vaccine comes to cure this #CoronaVirus. Thank you once again. 🙏😍