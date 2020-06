Sushant Singh Rajput के सुसाइड ने मेरी आत्मा को ठंडा कर निचोड़ दिया है: अनुपम खेर

View this post on Instagram



कुछ दुखो: को शब्दों में बयां करना बहुत मुश्किल है।Very difficult to describe #SushantSinghRajput’s death in words!! And yet this probably is one of my longest IGTV videos. It will take me a long time to understand the magnitude of sadness it must have caused everybody in these times. But please spread love. Everybody needs it. 🙏 #OmShanti