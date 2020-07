22 जुलाई को एआर रहमान समेत ये दिग्गज देंगे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को म्यूजिकल ट्रिब्यूट

View this post on Instagram



Music has the power to make us relive every single memory. In loving memory of my Manny, - catch us live on 22nd July, 2020 at @disneyplushotstarvip and @sonymusicindia and be a part of a magical musical retreat with the best of the best in music. Our small and humble tribute, to the best there will ever be, our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput. 🙏 #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @arrahman @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @mohitchauhanofficial @shreyaghoshal @arijitsingh @sashasublime @jonitamusic @hridaygattani @sunidhichauhan5 @foxstarhindi #DilBechara