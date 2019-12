अरबाज खान की गर्लफ्रेंड जियोर्जिया एंड्रियानी ने शादी को लेकर तोड़ी चुप्पी, बेटे अरहान के बारे में कही ये बात

View this post on Instagram



The day everyone was looking forward to has come ... Dabangg 3 is out today! Go watch #dabangg3 😎 and tell me, who all of you can do the Chulbul Pandey’s chashma move?? 😉 Jewellery by @gehnajewellers1 Sari by @archanakochharofficial Makeup by @makeupbymrn