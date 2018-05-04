होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

अर्जुन कपूर को इस फिल्म की याद दिलाती है सोनम की शादी

सोनम की शादी से पहले अर्जुन की एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रही है. इस वीडियो में अर्जुन, अंशुला और उनकी दूसरी बहनें नजर आ रहे हैं.

News18Hindi
Updated: May 4, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
अर्जुन कपूर को इस फिल्म की याद दिलाती है सोनम की शादी
सोनम कपूर की शादी 8 मई को होने वाली है.
News18Hindi
Updated: May 4, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
बॉलीवुड में फिलहाल हर तरफ सोनम कपूर की शादी की चर्चा है. खासकर कपूर परिवार तो तैयारियों में ऐसा डूबा है कि उन्हें शादी भी किसी फिल्म की तरह लग रही है. ऐसा हम नहीं बल्कि खुद सोनम कपूर के भाई अर्जुन कपूर कह रहे हैं.

सोनम की शादी से पहले अर्जुन की एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रही है. इस वीडियो में अर्जुन, अंशुला और उनकी दूसरी बहनें नजर आ रहे हैं. वीडियो में आप सुनेंगे कि अर्जुन से पूछा जाता है कि उन्होंने क्या कहा ? इस पर अर्जुन कहते हैं 'मुझे ऐसा लग रहा है कि जैसे मैं वीरे दि वेडिंग लाइव देख रहा हूं.'

बता दें कि 'वीरे दि वेडिंग' सोनम कपूर, करीना कपूर, स्वरा भास्कर अहम रोल में नजर आने वाले हैं. इस फिल्म की कहानी चार सहेलियों और शादी को लेकर उनके अलग-अलग एक्सपीरियंस के इर्द-गिर्द है. शायद खुद सोनम भी कुछ ऐसा महसूस कर रही होंगी.





सोनम कपूर की शादी की रस्मों की शुरुआत 7 मई से होगी. 7 तारीख को मेहंदी की रस्म होगी इसके बाद 8 मई को दोपहर आनंद कारज की रस्म होगी. इसके बाद शाम के वक्त शानदार रिसेप्शन पार्टी रखी गई है. एक खास बात ये है कि इस शादी में पेपर की बर्बादी से बचने के लिए के ई-कार्ड बनवाए हैं. इन कार्ड्स की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर आ गई हैं और काफी वायरल भी हो रही हैं.




पाकिस्तान में हैं इन सितारों के डुप्लिकेट-
hindi.news18.com पर UP Board Result 2018 देखने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें
IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Entertainment News in Hindi यहां देखें.
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES