अर्जुन कपूर को इस फिल्म की याद दिलाती है सोनम की शादी
सोनम की शादी से पहले अर्जुन की एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रही है. इस वीडियो में अर्जुन, अंशुला और उनकी दूसरी बहनें नजर आ रहे हैं.
सोनम की शादी से पहले अर्जुन की एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रही है. इस वीडियो में अर्जुन, अंशुला और उनकी दूसरी बहनें नजर आ रहे हैं. वीडियो में आप सुनेंगे कि अर्जुन से पूछा जाता है कि उन्होंने क्या कहा ? इस पर अर्जुन कहते हैं 'मुझे ऐसा लग रहा है कि जैसे मैं वीरे दि वेडिंग लाइव देख रहा हूं.'
बता दें कि 'वीरे दि वेडिंग' सोनम कपूर, करीना कपूर, स्वरा भास्कर अहम रोल में नजर आने वाले हैं. इस फिल्म की कहानी चार सहेलियों और शादी को लेकर उनके अलग-अलग एक्सपीरियंस के इर्द-गिर्द है. शायद खुद सोनम भी कुछ ऐसा महसूस कर रही होंगी.
Arjunnnnn 💙 With sisters @rheakapoor @sonamkapoor @anshulakapoor & Chachi @maheepkapoor ♥️ After a hectic day ArjunKapoor obviously looking tired .. still he drops at Sisters place to show love ♥️ pls take rest Arjun 🙏🏽 #SonamKiShaadi 💕 . . . #arjunkapoor #arjun #rheakapoor #sonamkapoor #maheepkapoor #anshulakapoor #brotherlylove #brotherandsister #sisters
सोनम कपूर की शादी की रस्मों की शुरुआत 7 मई से होगी. 7 तारीख को मेहंदी की रस्म होगी इसके बाद 8 मई को दोपहर आनंद कारज की रस्म होगी. इसके बाद शाम के वक्त शानदार रिसेप्शन पार्टी रखी गई है. एक खास बात ये है कि इस शादी में पेपर की बर्बादी से बचने के लिए के ई-कार्ड बनवाए हैं. इन कार्ड्स की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर आ गई हैं और काफी वायरल भी हो रही हैं.
SpotboyE shared images of Sonam and Anand's mehendi, wedding and reception e-invites. Sonam and Anand opting for e-invites as the couple finds hand delivered cards a major waste of paper. A nature theme with green and blue as the main colours, the card reflects their train of thought. #bollywood #actress #bollywoodactress #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #weddinginvites #wedding #weddingbells #sonamdiwedding #sonamkishaadi #couple #couplegoals #sonand #sonamandanand #indianwedding #traditional #mumbai #einvites #nature #flowers #trees #theme
