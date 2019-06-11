Loading...



View this post on Instagram



This man in the picture will always be a legend to me. Yuvi paaji is probably one of the reasons for where i am in life right now. The young kid from chandigarh who excelled in his profession and became world class. He gave hope to a lot of kids from chandigarh. One of them was me. Through his game, he made a statement that it does not matter which city youre from, what matters is where you want to go, where you want to reach and what you want to be. A typical chandigarh guy who loves his cars and his food became an inspiration for millions of kids. He taught me not to give a fuck about people who put you down and how you should let your work do the talking. And his work screamed. His work roared, straight into the face of the opponents. Not a flinch. Sweeping and pulling 360 degrees. Sher khan on the field and bagheera off the field. He taught me how to bounce back. He taught everyone how to bounce back. And that too with swag. Took cancer by its horns and defeated it without a frown. Crushed whatever doubts anyone had about him or his form and fitness post cancer. Again, no words, just some magnificent batting on field. Let his bat do the talking. And once the destruction was done, he’d go back to normal life of a typical chandigarh guy - food, friends and family. No media gungho, no glorifying PR stories. Just a simple guy who loved to play for his country. I feel blessed and lucky to be able to see you play live paaji. Im a little emotional as i write this. I will miss you. India will miss you. There would never be anyone else worthy of jersey no. 12.