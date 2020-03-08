हिन्दी

इन सेलेब्स ने दी International Women's Day की बधाई, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए ये मैसेजेस

News18Hindi
Updated: March 8, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu), करण जौहर (Karan Johar), कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) और मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) ने दी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं.

तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) से लेकर प्रोड्यूसर करण जौहर (Karan Johar), ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor), कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) और मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) के साथ ही अन्य बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज भी शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाईयां दी है.

मुंबई : आज यानी 8 मार्च को पूरी दुनिया अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस (International Women's Day 2020) सेलिब्रेट कर रही है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग महिलाओं को इस खास दिन की बधाइयां दे रहे हैं और अपने जीवन से जुड़ी प्रेरणादायक महिलाओं को शुक्रिया कह रहे हैं. ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज भी इस लिस्ट में किसी से पीछे नहीं हैं और इन्होंने भी अपने-अपने तरीके से महिलाओं को इस विशेष दिन की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं और कुछ संदेशों के जरिए उनकी उपलब्धियों पर उनकी तारीफ की है.

इस मौके पर तापसी पन्नू  (Taapsee Pannu) ने अपनी हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'थप्पड़' की टीम के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें उनके साथ इस फिल्म की अन्य महिलाएं भी दिखाई दे रही हैं. तापसी ने यह तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'हमारी तरफ से आप सभी को महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं. आप भी उस बदलाव की तरफ अपने कदम बढ़ाइए जो आप देखना चाहती हैं. हमने अपनी तरफ से थोड़ी कोशिश की है.'



 



View this post on Instagram




 

From us... to you... Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see :) We did a bit from our side #Thappad


A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on






एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) के अलावा प्रोड्यूसर करण जौहर (Karan Johar), ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor), कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) और मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) के साथ ही अन्य बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज भी शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने महिला दिवस की बधाईयां दी है.



 




View this post on Instagram




 

The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem. They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women’s day today n everyday ♥️... such beautiful words


A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on












 




View this post on Instagram




 

“Life is tough, my darling, but so are you” #happywomansday today,tomorrow & everyday ♥️


A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on








 




View this post on Instagram




 

Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries. To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal. A woman's right to equality has been understated for centuries. It’s 2020! Let's come together and make it an Egalitarian society as a unified force, to ensure our current and future generations can experience 'equality' in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let's BE the change we wish to see. Happy Women's Day! Today and Every day💪 . . . . . . . . #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay2020 #womensrights #equality


A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on











बता दें कि अक्सर ही बॉलीवुड में महिला सशक्तिकरण पर बात होती रही है, जिसके चलते महिलाओं के नाम कई फिल्में भी बनाई गई हैं. इन्हीं से एक है तापसी पन्नू की हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म थप्पड़, जिसमें घरेलू हिंसा जैसे बड़े विषय को दर्शकों तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश की गई है.

First published: March 8, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
