इन सेलेब्स ने दी International Women's Day की बधाई, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए ये मैसेजेस
तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu), करण जौहर (Karan Johar), कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) और मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) ने दी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं.
तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) से लेकर प्रोड्यूसर करण जौहर (Karan Johar), ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor), कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) और मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) के साथ ही अन्य बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज भी शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाईयां दी है.
- Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
इस मौके पर तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) ने अपनी हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'थप्पड़' की टीम के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें उनके साथ इस फिल्म की अन्य महिलाएं भी दिखाई दे रही हैं. तापसी ने यह तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'हमारी तरफ से आप सभी को महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं. आप भी उस बदलाव की तरफ अपने कदम बढ़ाइए जो आप देखना चाहती हैं. हमने अपनी तरफ से थोड़ी कोशिश की है.'
एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) के अलावा प्रोड्यूसर करण जौहर (Karan Johar), ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor), कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) और मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) के साथ ही अन्य बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज भी शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने महिला दिवस की बधाईयां दी है.
The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem. They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women’s day today n everyday ♥️... such beautiful words
International Women’s Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. “Prem Rog” “Damini” “Tawaif” are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman’s Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020
It is that day of the year when women are lauded throughout the world & recognised for their contribution to family & society.Happy Women’s Day to all you lovely ladies out there! pic.twitter.com/OIAKDt5ANR
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 8, 2020
“Life is tough, my darling, but so are you” #happywomansday today,tomorrow & everyday ♥️
Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries. To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal. A woman's right to equality has been understated for centuries. It’s 2020! Let's come together and make it an Egalitarian society as a unified force, to ensure our current and future generations can experience 'equality' in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let's BE the change we wish to see. Happy Women's Day! Today and Every day💪 . . . . . . . . #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay2020 #womensrights #equality
Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020
बता दें कि अक्सर ही बॉलीवुड में महिला सशक्तिकरण पर बात होती रही है, जिसके चलते महिलाओं के नाम कई फिल्में भी बनाई गई हैं. इन्हीं से एक है तापसी पन्नू की हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म थप्पड़, जिसमें घरेलू हिंसा जैसे बड़े विषय को दर्शकों तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश की गई है.
