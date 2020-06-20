भूमि पेडनेकर के फिर याद आए ‘सुपरनोवा’ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, बोलीं- 'तुम बहुत याद आओगे SSR'



‘Supernova’ I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts... We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, we tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newton’s theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn’t easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput