किसानी की तरफ बढ़ा भूमि पेडनेकर का रूझान, लॉकडाउन में मां से सीख रही हैं खेती के गुर

To all our heroes working tirelessly trying to keep us safe, the ones that are staying away from their loved ones and homes so that we can have our loved ones around. The ones that are putting themselves at risk and still keeping our spirits up. You are our HEROES To all the front line workers - doctors, nurses, people running the essential services, delivery boys, volunteers helping with the pandemic, people working in our staff and our security personnel’s #DilSeThankYou #MaharashtraPolice #CPMumbaiPolice #MumbaiPolice @my_bmc #StayHome #StaySafe #CoronaWarriors