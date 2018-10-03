होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

कृष्णा राज कपूर के अंतिम दर्शन में हंसते नजर आए करण, रानी और आमिर, ट्रोलर्स ने कहा- शर्म आनी चाहिए

एक अक्टूबर को दिल का दौरा पड़ने से हो गया था दिवंगत अभिनेता राज कपूर की पत्नी कृष्णा राज कपूर का निधन.

दिवंगत अभिनेता राज कपूर की पत्नी कृष्णा राज कपूर का हाल ही में निधन हो गया. सोमवार सुबह 87 वर्षीय कृष्णा राज कपूर के निधन की खबर आई. बताया गया कि दिल का दौरा पड़ने से उनका निधन हो गया. मई 1946 में राज और कृष्णा की शादी हुई थी. उनके बच्चे ऋषि कपूर, रणधीर कपूर, राजीव कपूर, रितु नंदा और रीमा कपूर हैं. इन सबके साथ बॉलीवुड की तमाम हस्तियां कृष्णा राज कपूर को अंतिम विदाई देने पहुंचीं, तो कुछ ऐसे वीडियोज सामने आए, जो अब सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहे हैं.

अमिताभ बच्चन, शर्मिला टैगोर, संजय दत्त, अभिषेक बच्चन, आमिर खान, काजोल, अजय देवगन, सैफ अली खान, आलिया भट्ट, रानी मुखर्जी को कृष्णा राज कपूर के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान मौजूद थे.









इस मौके से जो तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं, उनमें आमिर खान, रानी मुखर्जी और करण जौहर हंसते नजर आ रहे हैं. इसके चलते अब वो ट्रोलर्स के भी निशाने पर आ गए हैं.

ट्रोलर्स ने इन तस्वीरों और वीडियोज को शर्मनाक करार दिया है. हालांकि इस बीच कुछ फैंस इन हस्तियों के बचाव में भी सामने आए हैं.

