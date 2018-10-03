कृष्णा राज कपूर के अंतिम दर्शन में हंसते नजर आए करण, रानी और आमिर, ट्रोलर्स ने कहा- शर्म आनी चाहिए
एक अक्टूबर को दिल का दौरा पड़ने से हो गया था दिवंगत अभिनेता राज कपूर की पत्नी कृष्णा राज कपूर का निधन.
अमिताभ बच्चन, शर्मिला टैगोर, संजय दत्त, अभिषेक बच्चन, आमिर खान, काजोल, अजय देवगन, सैफ अली खान, आलिया भट्ट, रानी मुखर्जी को कृष्णा राज कपूर के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान मौजूद थे.
Looks Straight from film Page3 at #KrishnaRajkapoor funeral,see @karanjohar laughing with Rani M @aamir_khan @aliaa08 . #Shame But nobody will condemn for sure.👍 @navikakumar @ShefVaidya @JagratiShukla29 @DrGPradhan @TarekFatah @amritabhinder @trehan_barkha @SureshNakhua pic.twitter.com/wOvShFuibc— Neetu ❤ (@NeetalSengar) October 2, 2018
I don't think there is any reason to mourn here. She was 87 and lived her life quite well. She was sick for last few days and people were aware that the moment has come. Obviously people close to her will feel the void in their life but that's it.
— Gunjan Aggarwala (@Gunjanaggarwala) October 3, 2018
Why to intrude in others personal life?
Why they need to be trolled?
Since #KrishnaRajKapoor 's demise no one has laughed?
— India_first🇮🇳.. (@mr_kahna) October 3, 2018
Same thing will happen in their funerals too.
— Sai Sakthi (@ModijiForever) October 3, 2018
इस मौके से जो तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं, उनमें आमिर खान, रानी मुखर्जी और करण जौहर हंसते नजर आ रहे हैं. इसके चलते अब वो ट्रोलर्स के भी निशाने पर आ गए हैं.
ट्रोलर्स ने इन तस्वीरों और वीडियोज को शर्मनाक करार दिया है. हालांकि इस बीच कुछ फैंस इन हस्तियों के बचाव में भी सामने आए हैं.
