मनोरंजन

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#राम मंदिर #shushantSingh #राजस्थान पॉलिटिक्स #CoronaVirus
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

विमान हादसे पर सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख, अक्षय कुमार ट्वीट कर बोले- 'दुखद खबर'

विमान हादसे पर सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख, अक्षय कुमार ट्वीट कर बोले- 'दुखद खबर'
दुखद हादसे पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी दुख जाहिर किया है.

हादसे (Kozhikode Air Crash) में अब तक पायलट और को-पायलट समेत 17 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है. जबकि 15 यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं. 123 अन्‍य यात्रियों का अस्‍पताल में इलाज चल रहा है.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 7:06 AM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबई. अगस्त 2020 की 7 तारीख, वो दिन जो कभी न भूल पाने वाले गम दे गया. केरल (Kerala) में कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट (Kozhikode Airport) पर शुक्रवार शाम एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस (Air India Express) का एक विमान रनवे पर फिसल कर दुर्घटनाग्रस्‍त (Plane Crash) हो गया. इस हादसे में अब तक पायलट और को-पायलट समेत 17 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है. जबकि 15 यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं. 123 अन्‍य यात्रियों का अस्‍पताल में इलाज चल रहा है. इस दुखद हादसे पर बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) सेलेब्स ने भी दुख जाहिर किया है.
बॉलीवुड (Bollywood)सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर इस हादसे पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. इस हादसे के बाद शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट किया और लिखा- 'एयर इंडिया के उस विमान में जो भी यात्री और क्रू मेंबर सवार थे, उनके लिए मेरा दिल भर आता है. जिन्होंने ने भी अपने परिजनों को खोया है, मेरी संवेदनाएं उन सभी के साथ हैं'.अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा- 'एक भयानक त्रासदी... केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, कोझिकोड हवाई अड्डा, भारी बारिश में विमान के रनवे से उतर गया प्रार्थना'. इस के साथ उन्होंने एक हाथ जोड़ने वाला इमोजी भी बनाया है.अक्षय कुमार ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- 'दुखद खबर, एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस प्लाइट में सवार सभी यात्रियों और स्टाफ की सलामती की दुआ कर रहा हूं. मेरी संवेदनाएं उन सभी के लिए जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को इस दुर्घटना में खो दिया'.एक्ट्रेस श्रद्धा कपूर ने ट्वीट कर अपनी भावनाओं का इजहार किया. उन्होंने लिखा- 'ये खबर सुनने के बाद बहुत दुख हुआ. घायल यात्रियों के लिए प्रार्थना औरअपने प्रियजनों को खोने वालों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं'.

आपको बता दें कि उड़ान संख्या (आईएक्स 1344) वाला विमान भारी बारिश के बीच हवाईपट्टी के अंत तक पहुंच गया था और घाटी में गिरकर दो हिस्सों में टूट गया. लोग सोशल मीडिया पर यात्रियों और सवार क्रू की सेहत और सलामती की दुआ कर रही हैं. सेलेब्स भी दुर्घटना में मारे गए और जख्मी हुए लोगों के लिए संवेदनाएं सोशल मीडिया पर व्यक्त कर रहे हैं.
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading