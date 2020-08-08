विमान हादसे पर सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख, अक्षय कुमार ट्वीट कर बोले- 'दुखद खबर'

My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2020

T 3620 - A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain ..Prayers .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2020

Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2020

Very heartbreaking to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash. Prayers and healing to the injured passengers. Deepest condolences and strength to those who have lost their loved ones 💔🙏 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 7, 2020

Deeply saddened to know about the #AirIndia plane crash at #Kozhikode. My heart goes out to the families of the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the injured. Will request year #2020 to cut short it’s days and make an early exit.और कितना कहर मचाओगे? प्लीज़ बस करो! 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 7, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndia flight tragedy. Praying for all the injured ones to recover soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved.🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 7, 2020

Prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones ..this too shall pass ..#AirIndia — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 7, 2020

Pained to hear about the Air India flight mishap at Kozhikode Airport. Praying for the health and safety of the passengers and the crew on board. My deep condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones. — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 7, 2020

अगस्त 2020 की 7 तारीख, वो दिन जो कभी न भूल पाने वाले गम दे गया. केरल (Kerala) में कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट (Kozhikode Airport) पर शुक्रवार शाम एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस (Air India Express) का एक विमान रनवे पर फिसल कर दुर्घटनाग्रस्‍त (Plane Crash) हो गया. इस हादसे में अब तक पायलट और को-पायलट समेत 17 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है. जबकि 15 यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं. 123 अन्‍य यात्रियों का अस्‍पताल में इलाज चल रहा है. इस दुखद हादसे पर बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) सेलेब्स ने भी दुख जाहिर किया है.बॉलीवुड (Bollywood)सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर इस हादसे पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. इस हादसे के बाद शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट किया और लिखा- 'एयर इंडिया के उस विमान में जो भी यात्री और क्रू मेंबर सवार थे, उनके लिए मेरा दिल भर आता है. जिन्होंने ने भी अपने परिजनों को खोया है, मेरी संवेदनाएं उन सभी के साथ हैं'.अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा- 'एक भयानक त्रासदी... केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, कोझिकोड हवाई अड्डा, भारी बारिश में विमान के रनवे से उतर गया प्रार्थना'. इस के साथ उन्होंने एक हाथ जोड़ने वाला इमोजी भी बनाया है.अक्षय कुमार ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- 'दुखद खबर, एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस प्लाइट में सवार सभी यात्रियों और स्टाफ की सलामती की दुआ कर रहा हूं. मेरी संवेदनाएं उन सभी के लिए जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को इस दुर्घटना में खो दिया'.एक्ट्रेस श्रद्धा कपूर ने ट्वीट कर अपनी भावनाओं का इजहार किया. उन्होंने लिखा- 'ये खबर सुनने के बाद बहुत दुख हुआ. घायल यात्रियों के लिए प्रार्थना औरअपने प्रियजनों को खोने वालों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं'.आपको बता दें कि उड़ान संख्या (आईएक्स 1344) वाला विमान भारी बारिश के बीच हवाईपट्टी के अंत तक पहुंच गया था और घाटी में गिरकर दो हिस्सों में टूट गया. लोग सोशल मीडिया पर यात्रियों और सवार क्रू की सेहत और सलामती की दुआ कर रही हैं. सेलेब्स भी दुर्घटना में मारे गए और जख्मी हुए लोगों के लिए संवेदनाएं सोशल मीडिया पर व्यक्त कर रहे हैं.