Will anybody do anything about this bloody creep or will the industry protect him like it always does? 'Queen' Director Vikas Bahl Sexually Assaulted Me, Phantom Films Did Nothing: Survivor Speaks Out https://t.co/dKeqlMkE0n

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 6, 2018



Why our industry will never be a safe work environment for all irrespective of their place in the hierarchy... https://t.co/7Gjd4Lvv5F

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 6, 2018



This story makes me sick. Why was no action taken against Vikas Bahl in over 3 years?? To think that the victim had to continue to work in the same office & even be assigned to report to him is awful.

Terrific reportage @aktalkies 👍 https://t.co/nbmE3rrJ6f

— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) October 6, 2018



Shocking how this terrible man was shielded for so long.... the silence V V SAD.

I have recently seen this silence and apathy towards another incident of assault . I hope things are changing #metoohttps://t.co/j4bTDH1oa7

— Onir (@IamOnir) October 6, 2018

और अपूर्व असरानी ने विकास बहल पर लगे यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों के मामले में उनकी कड़ी निंदा की है. बीते सालमें काम करने वाली एक महिला कर्मचारी ने विकास बहल पर छेड़खानी करने का आरोप लगाया था. उसने कहा था कि गोवा ट्रिप के दौरान बहल ने उनसे अनुचित तरीके से व्यवहार किया था.हफिंग्टन पोस्ट इंडिया के एक हालिया लेख की मानें, तो उस महिला ने एक बार फिर उन आरोपों की पुष्टि करते हुए इससे जुड़ी अन्य जानकारियां दी हैं. साल 2015, अक्टूबर में आई रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक महिला ने अपने साथ हुए व्यवहार के बारे में अनुराग कश्यप को भी बताया था, जो कि फैंटम फिल्म्स में विकास बहल के साथ साझीदार थे, मगर उसकी बात पर कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया गया.महिला के अनुसार, विकास उनके साथ लगातार बदतमीजी करते रहे , जिसकी वजह से आखिर में उन्हें कंपनी छोड़नी पड़ी. अब हफपोस्ट के इस आर्टिकल को ट्विटर पर शेयर करते हुए फिल्ममेकर हंसल मेहता ने कहा - क्या कोई इन लोगों के बारे में कुछ करेगा या फिर इंडस्ट्री हमेशा उन्हें बचाती रहेगी, जैसा कि हमेशा किया जाता है.वहीं, अपूर्व असरानी ने ट्विट किया है कि इस तरह की घटनाओं से वह बेहद परेशान हो जाते हैं. उन्होंने लिखा कि तीन सालों में विकास बहल के खिलाफ कोई एक्शन क्यों नहीं लिया गया.इन दिनों विकास बहल अपनी आने वाली फिल्म सुपर-30 के निर्देशन में व्यस्त हैं. इसमें ऋतिक रोशन अहम भूमिका में हैं.ये भी पढ़ें