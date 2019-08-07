सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड, कहा- इतनी जल्दी क्यों चली गईं आप?



A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019



A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019



OMG. Sushma ji, why so early?

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 6, 2019



RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss.

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 6, 2019



एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार ! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ , एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव , एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता । आत्मा की शांति के लिए , प्रार्थना 🙏 https://t.co/TRikqtswd9

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2019



Rest in peace @SushmaSwaraj ji. You were the most amazing parliamentarian and the minister and always there for your constituents . I will miss you and am sure we all will miss you .

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 6, 2019



Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji . May her soul rest in peace 🙏

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 6, 2019

