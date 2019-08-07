होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड, कहा- इतनी जल्दी क्यों चली गईं आप?

राजनीति से जुड़ी हस्तियों से लेकर आम आदमी और बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स हर कोई सुषमा स्वराज के निधन की खबर सुन अवाक रह गया. ट्विटर पर सुषमा स्वराज से जुड़े ट्वीट्स की बरसात है.

News18Hindi
Updated: August 7, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड, कहा- इतनी जल्दी क्यों चली गईं आप?
अमिताभ बच्चन ने ये तस्वीर शेयर की है.
News18Hindi
Updated: August 7, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का 67 वर्ष की उम्र में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया. उनके निधन की खबर से देशभर में शोक की लहर है. राजनीति से जुड़ी हस्तियों से लेकर आम आदमी और बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स हर कोई इस खबर को सुन अवाक रह गया. ट्विटर पर सुषमा स्वराज से जुड़े ट्वीट्स की बरसात है. बोमन ईरानी, रितेश देशमुख, संजय दत्त, अमिताभ बच्चन, अनुराग कश्यप सभी ने सुषमा स्वराज की आत्मा की शांति की कामना करते हुए ट्वीट किया.

बोमन ईरानी ने लिखा, उनके असमय निधन की खबर सुन बेहद दुख हुआ. यह पूरे देश के लिए एक क्षति है.



रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, भारत के लिए एक बड़ा नुकसान, लाजवाब वक्ता, देशभक्त, एक महान नेता सुषमा स्वराज नहीं रहीं.





विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री ने लिखा, सुषमा जी आप इतनी जल्दी क्यों चली गईं?





अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा, एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ, एक मिलनसार व्यक्ति, एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता, आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना.







यह भी पढ़ें:

अदनान सामी ने सुषमा स्वराज के निधन पर जताया गहरा शोक, कहा- पूरा परिवार दुखी है
Loading...
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES