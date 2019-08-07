सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड, कहा- इतनी जल्दी क्यों चली गईं आप?
राजनीति से जुड़ी हस्तियों से लेकर आम आदमी और बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स हर कोई सुषमा स्वराज के निधन की खबर सुन अवाक रह गया. ट्विटर पर सुषमा स्वराज से जुड़े ट्वीट्स की बरसात है.
बोमन ईरानी ने लिखा, उनके असमय निधन की खबर सुन बेहद दुख हुआ. यह पूरे देश के लिए एक क्षति है.
A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019
रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, भारत के लिए एक बड़ा नुकसान, लाजवाब वक्ता, देशभक्त, एक महान नेता सुषमा स्वराज नहीं रहीं.
A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019
You stood tall amongst giants... #SushmaSwaraj ji .. we will miss you #WomanPower 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Respect #Rip pic.twitter.com/KVXjbCDiXB
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019
विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री ने लिखा, सुषमा जी आप इतनी जल्दी क्यों चली गईं?
OMG. Sushma ji, why so early?
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 6, 2019
RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss.
— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 6, 2019
अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा, एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ, एक मिलनसार व्यक्ति, एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता, आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना.
एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार ! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ , एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव , एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता । आत्मा की शांति के लिए , प्रार्थना 🙏 https://t.co/TRikqtswd9
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2019
Rest in peace @SushmaSwaraj ji. You were the most amazing parliamentarian and the minister and always there for your constituents . I will miss you and am sure we all will miss you .
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 6, 2019
Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji . May her soul rest in peace 🙏
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 6, 2019
