कनिका कपूर को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग तेज, कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट में निकलीं पॉजेटिव
सिंंगर कनिका कपूर.
लंदन से लौटी सिंगर कनिका कपूर (Singer Kanika Kapoor) कोरोना वायरस (Corona Virus) के टेस्ट में पॉजेटिव पाई गई हैं. ऐसे में अब लोगों ने कनिका को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर दी है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
दरअसल, कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए आम लोगों से लेकर सेलीब्रिटीज तक हर कोई घर में रहने की अपील कर रहा है. लेकिन 10 दिन पहले लंदन से आने वाली कनिका ने खुद को क्वारंटाइन नहीं किया बल्कि वह एक पार्टी का भी हिस्सा बनीं. कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स का दावा है कि कनिका कपूर जब लंदन से लखनऊ लौटी थीं तो एयरपोर्ट पर बाथरूम में छिप गई थीं और उन्होंने खुद को जांच से बचा लिया था.
कनिका के इस व्यवहार पर अब लोगों का गुस्सा फूट रहा है. सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोग कनिका को लोगों की सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने के जुर्म में गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर एक लेखक तुहिन सिन्हा ने लिखा, 'मैं श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से कनिका कपूर को एपिडेमिक एक्ट, 1897 की धारा 3 के तहत कानूनी कार्रवाई करने और गिरफ्तार करने की मांग करता हूं. जब तक हम एक कठोर उदाहरण पेश नहीं करेंगे, तब तक कोरोना वायरस से चल रही इस जंग को नहीं जीता जा सकता.'
I appeal to Shri @myogiadityanath ji to arrest #KanikaKapoor upon her recovery and initiate stringent legal action u/s 3 of Epidemic Act, 1897. Unless a strong example is set, this bio-terrorism will destroy our fight against #coronavirus https://t.co/WncFIrHfsn
— Tuhin A. Sinha (@tuhins) March 20, 2020
तुहिन ने एक दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कोरोना वायरस से ज्यादा कनिका कपूर से पढ़े-लिखे मूर्ख खतरनाक हैं. भारत इतने प्रयासों से इस बीमारी को सीमित रखने की कोशिश में लगा था लेकिन इस बचकाने और गैर-जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार ने इस पूरी लड़ाई को नुकसान पहुंचाया है.'
Educated fools like #kanikakapoor are more dangerous than #coronavirus itself. India had successfully kept the disease at bay for a long time but irresponsible n juvenile behaviour can upset the fight.
— Tuhin A. Sinha (@tuhins) March 20, 2020
वहीं दीपिका राजपूत नाम की एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'कनिका कपूर को अपनी यात्रा के बारे में अधिकारियों को न बताने के लिए गिरफ्तार किया जाना चाहिए. उसने 100 लोगों वाली एक पार्टी भी अटैंड की. भयानक.' इसके अलावा कई और लोग कनिका को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर रहे हैं.
People like Kanika Kapoor should be arrest for spread coronavirus#KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/l2lmJY8Ot8
— Bharat Tyagi (@TyagiBharat90) March 20, 2020
. @HMOIndia @PMOIndia take extreme action against her set an example so that in future we can save millions of life #KanikaKapoor https://t.co/fN5C9wXOnw
— Rahul Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) March 20, 2020
I love and respect #KanikaKapoor for waking in a party knowing well that she may be infected!! Guess she chose money over health end safety cause I am sure she would not have made an appearance for free!! Disgusting!! #CaronaVirusUpdate
— salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) March 20, 2020
So irresponsible! ROT IN HELL #KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/ULdpLM8ZXQ
— A.D (@ad_singh) March 20, 2020
People like Kanika Kapoor should be arrest for spread coronavirus#KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/l2lmJY8Ot8
— Bharat Tyagi (@TyagiBharat90) March 20, 2020
#KanikaKapoor Legal action should be taken against the morally irresponsible Kanika kapur @TheKanikakapoor as was done in the case of Agra ,,,foolish girl
— night vision 2.0,,🇮🇳🔱🇮🇳 (@Rao612Rao) March 20, 2020
कनिका ने खुद को कोरोना वायरस होने की बात खुद अपने सोशल मीडिया पर भी कबूल की है. कनिका ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'पिछले 4 दिनों से मुझे फ्लू के लक्षण दिख रहे थे. मैंने अपना टेस्ट कराया और मैं COVID-19 के लिए पॉजेटिव निकली हूं. मैं और मेरा परिवार अब पूरी तरह से अलग-थलग हैं और पूरी तरह मेडिकल अडवाइस ले रहे हैं कि अब आगे क्या करना है.'
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
ताजा आ रही खबरों की मानें तो कनिका भारत की पहली सेलीब्रिटी हैं जो इस वायरस की चपेट में आई हैं. सामने आ रही रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो कनिका हाल ही में लंदन से लौटी थीं और उन्होंने ये बात छिपाई थी.
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.