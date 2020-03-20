हिन्दी

होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

कनिका कपूर को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग तेज, कोरोना वायरस टेस्‍ट में निकलीं पॉजेटिव

News18Hindi
Updated: March 20, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
कनिका कपूर को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग तेज, कोरोना वायरस टेस्‍ट में निकलीं पॉजेटिव
सिंंगर कन‍िका कपूर.

लंदन से लौटी सिंगर कनिका कपूर (Singer Kanika Kapoor) कोरोना वायरस (Corona Virus) के टेस्‍ट में पॉजेटिव पाई गई हैं. ऐसे में अब लोगों ने कनिका को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर दी है.

बॉलीवुड की जानी-मानी सिंगर कनिका कपूर (Singer Kanika Kapoor) शुक्रवार को कोरोना वायरस के टेस्‍ट में पॉजेटिव पाई गई हैं. देशभर में कोरोना वायरस (Corona Virus) के फैले खतरे के बीच कनिका समेत आज उत्तर प्रदेश में 4 नए कोरोना वायरस के मामले सामने आए हैं. लेकिन कनिका की कोरोना वायरस से पॉजेटिव आने की खबर के साथ ही अब उन्‍हें अरेस्‍ट किए जाने की मांग उठने लगी है. दरअसल कनिका 10 दिन पहले लंदन से वापस लौटी थीं और लंदन से लौटने के बाद वह एक 100 से ज्‍यादा लोगों की गैदरिंग वाली पार्टी का हिस्‍सा भी बनी हैं.

दरअसल, कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए आम लोगों से लेकर सेलीब्रिटीज तक हर कोई घर में रहने की अपील कर रहा है. लेकिन 10 दिन पहले लंदन से आने वाली कनिका ने खुद को क्‍वारंटाइन नहीं किया बल्कि वह एक पार्टी का भी हिस्‍सा बनीं. कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स का दावा है कि कनिका कपूर जब लंदन से लखनऊ लौटी थीं तो एयरपोर्ट पर बाथरूम में छिप गई थीं और उन्‍होंने खुद को जांच से बचा लिया था.

कनिका के इस व्‍यवहार पर अब लोगों का गुस्‍सा फूट रहा है. सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोग कनिका को लोगों की सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने के जुर्म में गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर एक लेखक तुहिन सिन्‍हा ने लिखा, 'मैं श्री योगी आदित्‍यनाथ जी से कनिका कपूर को एपिडेमिक एक्‍ट, 1897 की धारा 3 के तहत कानूनी कार्रवाई करने और गिरफ्तार करने की मांग करता हूं. जब तक हम एक कठोर उदाहरण पेश नहीं करेंगे, तब तक कोरोना वायरस से चल रही इस जंग को नहीं जीता जा सकता.'



तुहिन ने एक दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कोरोना वायरस से ज्‍यादा कनिका कपूर से पढ़े-लिखे मूर्ख खतरनाक हैं. भारत इतने प्रयासों से इस बीमारी को सीमित रखने की कोशिश में लगा था लेकिन इस बचकाने और गैर-जिम्‍मेदाराना व्‍यवहार ने इस पूरी लड़ाई को नुकसान पहुंचाया है.'



वहीं दीपिका राजपूत नाम की एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'कनिका कपूर को अपनी यात्रा के बारे में अध‍िकारियों को न बताने के लिए गिरफ्तार किया जाना चाहिए. उसने 100 लोगों वाली एक पार्टी भी अटैंड की. भयानक.' इसके अलावा कई और लोग कनिका को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर रहे हैं.

 



 



 



 



 



 



कनिका ने खुद को कोरोना वायरस होने की बात खुद अपने सोशल मीडिया पर भी कबूल की है. कनिका ने अपने इंस्‍टाग्राम पर एक पोस्‍ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'पिछले 4 दिनों से मुझे फ्लू के लक्षण द‍िख रहे थे. मैंने अपना टेस्‍ट कराया और मैं COVID-19 के लिए पॉजेटिव निकली हूं. मैं और मेरा परिवार अब पूरी तरह से अलग-थलग हैं और पूरी तरह मेडिकल अडवाइस ले रहे हैं कि अब आगे क्‍या करना है.'



 




View this post on Instagram




 

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK


A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on





ताजा आ रही खबरों की मानें तो कनिका भारत की पहली सेलीब्रिटी हैं जो इस वायरस की चपेट में आई हैं. सामने आ रही रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो कनिका हाल ही में लंदन से लौटी थीं और उन्‍होंने ये बात छिपाई थी.

First published: March 20, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
