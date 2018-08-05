कैंसर से जूझ रही सोनाली बेंद्रे ने पोस्ट की भावुक कर देने वाली तस्वीर
कैंसर से ग्रस्त हैं सोनाली बेंद्रे. न्यूयॉर्क में चल रहा है इलाज
कुछ दिनों पहले उन्होंने अपने लंबे बालों को कटाकर बॉब कट हेयर स्टाइल लिया था. अब उन्होंने एक और नया लुक ले लिया है. सोनाली बेंद्रे ने हाल ही में जो तस्वीर इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है, उसमें वह बिना बालों के नजर आ रही हैं. तस्वीर में वह अपनी बेस्ट फ्रेंड्स के साथ नजर आ रही हैं. ये तस्वीर ऋतिक रोशन ने खींची है.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through. Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!
तस्वीर में सोनाली के साथ सुजैन खान और गायत्री ओबरॉय हैं. इस पोस्ट के साथ सोनाली ने लिखा है- ये मैं हूं. और इस पल मैं बहुत खुश हूं. लोग मुझे हैरानी से देखते हैं, जब मैं ऐसा कहती हूं. लेकिन ये सच है. मैं बताती हूं क्यों. ऐसा इसलिए है क्योंकि अब मैं हर पल को खुलकर जी रही हूं. हर मौके में खुशियां तलाश रही हूं. कभी कभी बहुत दर्द और कमजोरी महसूस होती है, लेकिन मैं वो सब कर रही हूं, जो करना चाहती हूं. उन लोगों से मिल रही हूं, जिनसे मैं प्यार करती हूं. मैं अपने सभी दोस्ती की आभारी हूं, जो मुझे मजबूती देते हैं. साथ ही उन्होंने अपने सभी दोस्तों को हैप्पी फ्रेंडशिप डे भी विश किया है.
