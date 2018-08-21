विनेश फोगाट को बॉलीवुड ने दी बधाई, आमिर बोले -'म्हारी छोरियां छोरों से कम हैं के'
हरियाणा की 23 साल की खिलाड़ी ने इस जीत के साथ दो साल पहले ओलंपिक में दिल तोड़ने वाली हार को पीछे छोड़ दिया.
हरियाणा की 23 साल की खिलाड़ी ने इस जीत के साथ दो साल पहले ओलंपिक में दिल तोड़ने वाली हार को पीछे छोड़ दिया. उन्होंने सेमीफाइनल में चीन की यनान सुन से हिसाब चुकता किया. रियो ओलंपिक में विनेश, चीनी खिलाड़ी के खिलाफ ही मैच में पैर में चोट लगने के कारण हार गयी थीं और उनके सफर का अंत हो गया था.
इस ख़ुशी में आमिर खान ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से विनेश को बधाई देते हुए 'दंगल' का एक डायलॉग लिखा...'म्हारी छोरियां छोरों से कम हैं के!'
Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you.
Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal.
Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 20, 2018
वहीं बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'हमें गर्व है भारत की महिलाओं पर, और आज विनेश ने हमारा सर ऊंचा कर दिया!'
T 2906 - Wrestler #VineshPhogat wins gold in the women's 50 kg category. She is the first female athlete from India to win gold at #AsianGames2018. जय हिंद !!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
हमें गर्व है भारत की महिलाओं पर , और आज विनेश ने हमारा सर ऊँचा कर दिया ! pic.twitter.com/Gd7rPPzYZl
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 20, 2018
अपनी फिल्म 'गोल्ड' से बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धूम मचाने वाले अक्षय कुमार ने विनेश को गोल्डन गर्ल कहते हुए लिखा कि एशियन गेम्स में इतिहास रचने वाली विनेश फोगाट को शुभकामनाएं.
Congratulations Golden Girl, @Phogat_Vinesh for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games! More power to you 🙌🏻
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 20, 2018
अमिताभ बच्चन, आमिर खान और अक्षय कुमार के अलावा वरुण धवन, रवीना टंडन, प्रीती ज़िंटा और फरहान अख्तर जैसे स्टार्स ने भी 'गोल्डन गर्ल' को शुभकामनाएं दी.
Congratulations Vinesh felt great pride watching you receive your gold medal. Truly #madeinindia #AsianGame2018. Sorry for the earlier typo I write my own tweets
— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 20, 2018
Congratulations to Wrestler @Phogat_Vinesh for winning a gold medal at the #AsianGames2018 #50KgFreestyle #VineshPhogat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xTj0zj6mZc
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 20, 2018
Congratulations to #VineshPhogat for striking Gold in women’s wresting. 😊👍🏽 #AsianGame2018
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 20, 2018
First Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Asian Games!! Way to go girl 🙌🏻🙌🏻 .. The entire country is proud of you! Congratulations #VineshPhogat @Phogat_Vinesh 👍🏻👍🏻🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 20, 2018
बता दें विनेश का सेमीफाइनल मैच केवल 75 सेकेंड चला और वह 'फितले' दांव के साथ फाइनल में पहुंचीं. वह 4-0 से आगे थीं और फिर तीन बार विरोधी खिलाड़ी को पलट दिया.
इस पदक के साथ विनेश एक और उपलब्धि हासिल करते हुए लगातार दो एशियाई खेलों में पदक जीतने वाली अकेली महिला पहलवान बन गयीं. इससे पहले साक्षी को महिलाओं की 62 किग्रा वर्ग में ज्यादा रक्षात्मक होने का नुकसान भुगतना पड़ा.
