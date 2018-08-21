होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

विनेश फोगाट को बॉलीवुड ने दी बधाई, आमिर बोले -'म्हारी छोरियां छोरों से कम हैं के'

हरियाणा की 23 साल की खिलाड़ी ने इस जीत के साथ दो साल पहले ओलंपिक में दिल तोड़ने वाली हार को पीछे छोड़ दिया.

Updated: August 21, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
विनेश फोगाट ने एशियाई खेलों की महिला कुश्ती 50 किग्रा स्पर्धा में जापान की युकी इरी को 6-2 से हराकर इतिहास रच दिया. वह एशियाई खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले देश की पहली महिला पहलवान बन गई हैं. वहीं बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार और आमिर खान ने विनेश को बधाई दी है.

हरियाणा की 23 साल की खिलाड़ी ने इस जीत के साथ दो साल पहले ओलंपिक में दिल तोड़ने वाली हार को पीछे छोड़ दिया. उन्होंने सेमीफाइनल में चीन की यनान सुन से हिसाब चुकता किया. रियो ओलंपिक में विनेश, चीनी खिलाड़ी के खिलाफ ही मैच में पैर में चोट लगने के कारण हार गयी थीं और उनके सफर का अंत हो गया था.

इस ख़ुशी में आमिर खान ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से विनेश को बधाई देते हुए 'दंगल' का एक डायलॉग लिखा...'म्हारी छोरियां छोरों से कम हैं के!'



वहीं बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'हमें गर्व है भारत की महिलाओं पर, और आज विनेश ने हमारा सर ऊंचा कर दिया!'



अपनी फिल्म 'गोल्ड' से बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धूम मचाने वाले अक्षय कुमार ने विनेश को गोल्डन गर्ल कहते हुए लिखा कि एशियन गेम्स में इतिहास रचने वाली विनेश फोगाट को शुभकामनाएं.



अमिताभ बच्चन, आमिर खान और अक्षय कुमार के अलावा वरुण धवन, रवीना टंडन, प्रीती ज़िंटा और फरहान अख्तर जैसे स्टार्स ने भी 'गोल्डन गर्ल' को शुभकामनाएं दी.








बता दें विनेश का सेमीफाइनल मैच केवल 75 सेकेंड चला और वह 'फितले' दांव के साथ फाइनल में पहुंचीं. वह 4-0 से आगे थीं और फिर तीन बार विरोधी खिलाड़ी को पलट दिया.

इस पदक के साथ विनेश एक और उपलब्धि हासिल करते हुए लगातार दो एशियाई खेलों में पदक जीतने वाली अकेली महिला पहलवान बन गयीं. इससे पहले साक्षी को महिलाओं की 62 किग्रा वर्ग में ज्यादा रक्षात्मक होने का नुकसान भुगतना पड़ा.

