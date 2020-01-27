हिन्दी

बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी दी बास्‍केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट को श्रद्धांजलि

Updated: January 27, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
बॉलीवुड सितारों ने दी कोबी ब्रायंट को श्रद्धांजलि.

दिग्‍गज बास्‍केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट (Kobe Bryant) और उनकी बेटी की मौत अमेरिका में विमान हादसे में हुई है. उनके निधन पर बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी शोक व्‍यक्‍त किया है.

मुंबई. दिग्‍गज बास्‍केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट (Kobi Bryant) की विमान हादसे में मौत होने से दुनिया स्‍तब्‍ध है. अमेरिका के कैलिफोर्निया में उनकी और बेटी जियाना की मौत उनके निजी विमान में आग लगने से हुई है. विमान हादसे में हुई ब्रायंट की मौत से बॉलीवुड जगत भी शोक में डूबा है. कई बड़े बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सोमवार को सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्‍ट करके कोबी ब्रायंट को याद किया.

एक्‍टर ऋषि कपूर ने कोबी ब्रायंट को याद करते हुए अपने बेटे और एक्‍टर रणबीर कपूर की एक फोटो ट्विटर अकाउंट में पोस्‍ट की है. इस फोटो में रणबीर कपूर कोबी ब्रायंट के साथ दिख रहे हैं.

 

इसके साथ उन्‍होंने जानकारी दी कि रणबीर कपूर अपनी फिल्‍म अंजाना अंजानी की शूटिंग के दौरान न्‍यूयॉर्क में थे. वह कोबी के बड़े फैन हैं. वह वहां कोबी से मिले. इस दौरान कोबी ने रणबीर कपूर को अपने जूते पर ऑटोग्राफ करके गिफ्ट किया था.

 



अभिषेक बच्‍चन ने कोबी ब्रायंट को याद करते हुए लिख, 'नहीं, कोबी ने लेकर मैं स्‍तब्‍ध हूं. वह महान लोगों में से एक थे और सबके लिए प्रेरणा थे. मुझे काफी बुरा लग रहा है. उनके परिवार को दुख की इस घड़ी से बाहर निकलने की शक्ति मिले. कोबी ब्रायंट मुझे विश्‍वास नहीं हो रहा.'

कोबी ब्रायंट दो बार के ओलिंपिक मेडलिस्ट भी रह चुके हैं. (फाइल फोटो)


 



 




View this post on Instagram




 

🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔 Mamba Forever


A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on






रणवीर सिंह ने भी अपने इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट पर कोबी ब्रायंट को याद कर उनके लिए शांति की प्रार्थना की.

 



 




View this post on Instagram




 

Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24


A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on






बॉलीपुड एक्‍टर अर्जुन कपूर ने भी अपने इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट पर कोबी की एक फोटो शेयर कर उनको श्रद्धोजलि दी.

कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी जियाना की हुई है विमान हादसे में मौत. PIC- File


 



सोनम कपूर के पति आनंद आहूजा और माधुरी दीक्षित के पति डॉक्‍टर नेने ने भी कोबी को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए पोस्‍ट शेयर किया.

 



अक्षय कुमार ने अपने ट्विटर पर कोबी ब्रायंट को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए लिखा, 'मेरे पास शब्‍द नहीं हैं. दुनिया ने एक बेहतरीन एथलीट खो दिया. बास्‍केटबॉल के ब्‍लैक मांबा कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी जियाना की आत्‍मा को शांति प्रदान हो.'



 




View this post on Instagram




 

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other families and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #ripmamba


A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on






इनके अलावा प्रियंका चोपड़ा, करण जौहर, नेहा धूपिया ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी की मौत पर शोक व्‍यक्‍त किया है.

First published: January 27, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
