बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी दी बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट को श्रद्धांजलि
बॉलीवुड सितारों ने दी कोबी ब्रायंट को श्रद्धांजलि.
दिग्गज बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट (Kobe Bryant) और उनकी बेटी की मौत अमेरिका में विमान हादसे में हुई है. उनके निधन पर बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया है.
- Last Updated: January 27, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
एक्टर ऋषि कपूर ने कोबी ब्रायंट को याद करते हुए अपने बेटे और एक्टर रणबीर कपूर की एक फोटो ट्विटर अकाउंट में पोस्ट की है. इस फोटो में रणबीर कपूर कोबी ब्रायंट के साथ दिख रहे हैं.
Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during “Anjana Anjani”shoot in NY. https://t.co/o5qrbmEi4D
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 27, 2020
इसके साथ उन्होंने जानकारी दी कि रणबीर कपूर अपनी फिल्म अंजाना अंजानी की शूटिंग के दौरान न्यूयॉर्क में थे. वह कोबी के बड़े फैन हैं. वह वहां कोबी से मिले. इस दौरान कोबी ने रणबीर कपूर को अपने जूते पर ऑटोग्राफ करके गिफ्ट किया था.
Noooooo! 💔 shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can’t believe it.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 27, 2020
अभिषेक बच्चन ने कोबी ब्रायंट को याद करते हुए लिख, 'नहीं, कोबी ने लेकर मैं स्तब्ध हूं. वह महान लोगों में से एक थे और सबके लिए प्रेरणा थे. मुझे काफी बुरा लग रहा है. उनके परिवार को दुख की इस घड़ी से बाहर निकलने की शक्ति मिले. कोबी ब्रायंट मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा.'
कोबी ब्रायंट दो बार के ओलिंपिक मेडलिस्ट भी रह चुके हैं. (फाइल फोटो)
View this post on Instagram
🏀 👑 #rip #kobe 💔 Mamba Forever
रणवीर सिंह ने भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर कोबी ब्रायंट को याद कर उनके लिए शांति की प्रार्थना की.
View this post on Instagram
Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24
बॉलीपुड एक्टर अर्जुन कपूर ने भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर कोबी की एक फोटो शेयर कर उनको श्रद्धोजलि दी.
कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी जियाना की हुई है विमान हादसे में मौत. PIC- File
I didn’t follow the sport and can’t claim to have known too much about him...but this untimely death of a father and daughter just breaks my heart...I hope the universes give strength to his family , friends and fans across the world....#KobeBryant #RIP
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020
सोनम कपूर के पति आनंद आहूजा और माधुरी दीक्षित के पति डॉक्टर नेने ने भी कोबी को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए पोस्ट शेयर किया.
Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.
What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020
अक्षय कुमार ने अपने ट्विटर पर कोबी ब्रायंट को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए लिखा, 'मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं. दुनिया ने एक बेहतरीन एथलीट खो दिया. बास्केटबॉल के ब्लैक मांबा कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी जियाना की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान हो.'
View this post on Instagram
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other families and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #ripmamba
इनके अलावा प्रियंका चोपड़ा, करण जौहर, नेहा धूपिया ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी की मौत पर शोक व्यक्त किया है.
