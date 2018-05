Part3) #SRIDEVI “The Quintessential superstar”. She started her career at just the age of four. She has worked in over 300 films, ‘Mom’ being her last film. As a tribute to the fashionista, singer Raveena Mehta wore two of Dimple & Amrin’s handcrafted mixed media garments during the Cannes Film Festival 2018, both of which have portraits of the legend. Credits :-Singer @raveenamehtaofficial @raveena_mehta in a Customised couture by @dimpleamrin at the @cannes_filmfestival . MUA done by @jm_honeyz and photography by @ok_zinchenko #starfashvisiontv @lovelypepa_vie

A post shared by StarFashVision.TV (@starfashvision.tv) on May 18, 2018 at 5:01am PDT