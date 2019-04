While women continue to be disbelieved, ridiculed and shoved back into silence, men accused of sexual violence continue to find work. @ajaydevgn @itsBhushanKumar I hope you know Alok Nath has been accused of rape and an FIR filed. Disgusting that he’s part of De De Pyar De.

When it came to casting someone for that role, what made it absolutely necessary to pick a man accused of violence and harassment by multiple women? Is it a message that says you don’t care? What will it take for artists to stand up in support of women who call out predators?