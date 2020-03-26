कोरोना वायरस से छिड़ी जंग में कपिल शर्मा-ऋतिक रोशन ने बढ़ाए मदद के हाथ, डोनेट किए इतने लाख
कपिल शर्मा और ऋतिक रोशन.
कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का देश की आर्थिक हालत पर काफी प्रभाव पड़ा है, वहीं इस दौरान डेली वेजेस पर काम करने वाले लोगों को दोहरी मार झेलनी पड़ रही है. ऐसे में कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) और ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithi Roshan) ने मदद का हाथ बढ़ाया है.
- Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
कपिल शर्मा ने कुछ देर पहले ही ट्वीअ पर लिखा, 'ये समय उनके लिए एक साथ खड़े होने का है, जिनको हमारी जरूरत है. कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए पीएम रिलीफ फंड में 50 लाख रुपेय डॉनेट कर रहा हूं. सभी से विनती है कि घर पर ही रहें. #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund'
It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020
बता दें कि कपिल से पहले साउथ के सुपरस्टार पवन कल्याण ने भी कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए 2 करोड़ रुपये का दान दिया है. पवन ने पीएम रिलीफ फंड में 1 करोड़ रुपये और आंध्रप्रदेश व तेलंगाना सीएम रिलीफ फंड में 50-50 लाख रुपये का दान दिया है.
I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic.
— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020
My wholehearted gratitude to
Sri Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for
donating Rs. 70 lakhs to fight against Corona Pandemic. https://t.co/1aIuLIgk7N
— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020
वहीं साउथ के एक्टर राम चरण ने भी 70 लाख रुपये डोनेट किए हैं.
Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...
Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020
देश में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का कहर जारी है. बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 95 नए मामले सामने आए. इसके बाद कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 649 हो गई है. वहीं, अब तक इस वायरस से 16 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है.
