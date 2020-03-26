मनोरंजन

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
NEWS18 INDIA News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#CoronaVirus #ExamResults #CitizenshipBill #NarendraModi #KanikaKapoor #IndiaGives
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

कोरोना वायरस से छिड़ी जंग में कपिल शर्मा-ऋतिक रोशन ने बढ़ाए मदद के हाथ, डोनेट किए इतने लाख

News18Hindi
Updated: March 26, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस से छिड़ी जंग में कपिल शर्मा-ऋतिक रोशन ने बढ़ाए मदद के हाथ, डोनेट किए इतने लाख
कपिल शर्मा और ऋतिक रोशन.

कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का देश की आर्थिक हालत पर काफी प्रभाव पड़ा है, वहीं इस दौरान डेली वेजेस पर काम करने वाले लोगों को दोहरी मार झेलनी पड़ रही है. ऐसे में कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) और ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithi Roshan) ने मदद का हाथ बढ़ाया है.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
  • Share this:
कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) से लड़ने के लिए पूरा देश लॉकडाउन (Lockdown 21) है और जरूरी सेवाओं से जुड़े लोग लगातार इससे लड़ने में अपनी पूरी ताकत झोंक रहे हैं. इस वायरस के चलते देश की आर्थिक हालत पर काफी प्रभाव पड़ा है, वहीं इस दौरान डेली वेजेस पर काम करने वाले लोगों को दोहरी मार झेलनी पड़ रही है. ऐसे में देश की कोरोना से छिड़ी इस जंग में अब कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) ने मदद के हाथ बढ़ाए हैं. कपिल शर्मा ने कोरोना से चल रही इस जंग में 50 लाख रुपये दान दिए हैं. वहीं खबर है कि ऋतिक रोशन ने भी 20 लाख रुपये डोनेट किए हैं.

कपिल शर्मा ने कुछ देर पहले ही ट्वीअ पर लिखा, 'ये समय उनके लिए एक साथ खड़े होने का है, जिनको हमारी जरूरत है. कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए पीएम रिलीफ फंड में 50 लाख रुपेय डॉनेट कर रहा हूं. सभी से विनती है कि घर पर ही रहें. #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund'

 



बता दें कि कपिल से पहले साउथ के सुपर‍स्‍टार पवन कल्‍याण ने भी कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए 2 करोड़ रुपये का दान दिया है. पवन ने पीएम रिलीफ फंड में 1 करोड़ रुपये और आंध्रप्रदेश व तेलंगाना सीएम र‍िलीफ फंड में 50-50 लाख रुपये का दान दिया है.

 



 



वहीं साउथ के एक्‍टर राम चरण ने भी 70 लाख रुपये डोनेट किए हैं.

 



देश में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का कहर जारी है. बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 95 नए मामले सामने आए. इसके बाद कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 649 हो गई है. वहीं, अब तक इस वायरस से 16 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है.

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: March 26, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES