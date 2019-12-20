Dabangg 3 Movie Review: सलमान खान के फैंन नहीं हैं तो 3 घंटे इस फिल्म को झेलना मुश्किल!

#Dabangg3 is out an out mass entertainer. @BeingSalmanKhan

as #ChulbulPandey is stupendiously fabulous. Especially the interval scene will keep us weeping. @KicchaSudeep

has given his best of the best. It's a movie for Salmaniacs to watch in repeat mode #Dabangg3Review. Havoc — Mohammad Atif Nasim/محمد عاطف نسيم 🖤 (@mdatifnasim7) December 19, 2019



#Salmankhan is the Biggest MEGA STAR of Bollywood and the Biggest Star of the Decade with 15 Successful films in a row with most number of BB ,ATBB, Superhits .#Dabangg3 is a Epic BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@BeingSalmanKhan

— Bollywood Junction (@Prashanth13G) December 20, 2019



#Dabangg3Review

It is hugely entertaining with soul . First half builds up with flashback portions followed by outstanding interval but but the real game begins from secone half where it went altogether in different league ! Cliamax is major USP (Pumped up)

⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/Nx2bun77WY



— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 19, 2019



#Dabangg3 ends but CHULBUL PANDAY continues to be the most Iconic Character... Unexpect the unexpected. @KicchaSudeep is 🔥🔥 What intensity and what dialogues. Scene elevations are superb...@PDdancing holds it brilliantly especially 2nd half

#Dabangg3Review

— Lafanga (@chupbesaale) December 19, 2019



What has gone against film #Dabangg3?

1) Super Flop music.

2) unknown Heroines

3) Old type story!!

And pls note all these things are choice of Salman only? so he can’t blame anyone. He must understand that he is 54 years old Buddha and his choice is out of fashion now.

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 17, 2019



#Dabangg3 offers nothing new to the audience,

Repetitive story, Irritating dialogue childish action, predictive climax which U have seen several times.@PDdancing direction is weak,

Editing is also poor.

Overall it is only for masses & Salman Fans.



⭐⭐/5



Prediction 200cr.



— Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) December 19, 2019

बॉलीवुड में मसाला फिल्‍मों कि किंग किसी को कहा जा सकता है तो वो हैं सलमान खान (Salman Khan) हैं और अपने इसी टाइटल को बचाते हुए सलमान खान अपनी नई फिल्‍म लाए हैं 'दबंग 3' (Dabangg 3). इस फिल्म के सामने आ रहे रिव्‍यू (Movie Review) और कमेंट्स से साफ है कि सलमान ने एक बार फिर अपने फैंस को 'दबंग 3' के तौर पर जाते साल में एक धमाकेदार तौहफा दिया है. लेकिन जहां कई लोग इस मसाला फिल्‍म की खूब तारीफ कर रहे हैं तो वहीं कुछ लोगों को ये फिल्‍म बेहद घिसी-पिटी कहानी वाली 90 के दशक वाली मसाला फिल्‍म लगी है.क्रिटिक्‍स की बात करें तो उनके अनुसार निर्देशक प्रभू देवा की इस फिल्‍म में बदला लेने से लेकर आइटम सॉन्‍ग तक और लव स्‍टोरी से लेकर सलमान खान की शर्ट उतरने तक, दर्शकों को जो भी देखना है, सबकुछ है. सलमान खान जानते हैं कि उनके फैंस उनसे क्‍या उम्‍मीद रखते हैं और यही कारण है 'दबंग 3' में उन्‍होंने वो सब देने में कोई कमी भी नहीं छोड़ी है. क्रिटिक्‍स की मानें तो इस फिल्‍म का फर्स्‍ट हाफ अच्‍छा है, जिसमें सलमान और सई की लवस्‍टोरी नजर आएगी. जबकि सेकेंड हाफ में फिल्‍म का जबरदस्‍त एक्‍शन देखने को मिलगा. इस फिल्‍म के क्‍लाइमेंक्‍स की काफी तारीफ हो रही है, जिमसें फिल्‍म के विलेन किच्‍चा सुदीप और सलमान के बीच जमकर एक्‍शन होता नजर आ रहा है.फिल्‍म की नई एंट्री हैं फिल्‍ममेकर महेश मांजरेकर की बेटी सई मांजरेकर, जिनके काम और सुंदरता की इस फिल्‍म में काफी तारीफ हो रही है. सई इस फिल्‍म में सलमान खान की लव इंट्रेस्‍ट का किरदार निभा रही हैं.वहीं फिल्‍म को नापसंद करने वाले लोगों को इस फिल्‍म की कहानी काफी बोरिंग और सालों पुरानी लगी. फिल्‍म के गाने भी काफी पुराने अंदाज के हैं. कई लोगों का कहना है कि अगर आप सलमान खान के फैन नहीं हैं तो इस फिल्‍म को आखिर तक झेलना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाएगा.बता दें कि इस फिल्‍म में सलमान खान के साथ सई मांजरेकर, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, सुदीप किच्‍चा, अरबाज खान नजर आएंगे.