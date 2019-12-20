हिन्दी

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: सलमान खान के फैंन नहीं हैं तो 3 घंटे इस फिल्म को झेलना मुश्किल!

Updated: December 20, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
'दबंग 3' आज शुक्रवार को र‍िलीज हो रही है.

सलमान खान (Salman Khan) की फिल्‍म 'दबंग 3' (Dabangg 3) आज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो रही है. जानिए इस फिल्‍म के लिए लोगों और क्रिटिक्‍स ने क्‍या रिव्‍यू दिए हैं.

बॉलीवुड में मसाला फिल्‍मों कि किंग किसी को कहा जा सकता है तो वो हैं सलमान खान (Salman Khan) हैं और अपने इसी टाइटल को बचाते हुए सलमान खान अपनी नई फिल्‍म लाए हैं 'दबंग 3' (Dabangg 3). इस फिल्म के सामने आ रहे रिव्‍यू (Movie Review) और कमेंट्स से साफ है कि सलमान ने एक बार फिर अपने फैंस को 'दबंग 3' के तौर पर जाते साल में एक धमाकेदार तौहफा दिया है. लेकिन जहां कई लोग इस मसाला फिल्‍म की खूब तारीफ कर रहे हैं तो वहीं कुछ लोगों को ये फिल्‍म बेहद घिसी-पिटी कहानी वाली 90 के दशक वाली मसाला फिल्‍म लगी है.

क्रिटिक्‍स की बात करें तो उनके अनुसार निर्देशक प्रभू देवा की इस फिल्‍म में बदला लेने से लेकर आइटम सॉन्‍ग तक और लव स्‍टोरी से लेकर सलमान खान की शर्ट उतरने तक, दर्शकों को जो भी देखना है, सबकुछ है. सलमान खान जानते हैं कि उनके फैंस उनसे क्‍या उम्‍मीद रखते हैं और यही कारण है 'दबंग 3' में उन्‍होंने वो सब देने में कोई कमी भी नहीं छोड़ी है. क्रिटिक्‍स की मानें तो इस फिल्‍म का फर्स्‍ट हाफ अच्‍छा है, जिसमें सलमान और सई की लवस्‍टोरी नजर आएगी. जबकि सेकेंड हाफ में फिल्‍म का जबरदस्‍त एक्‍शन देखने को मिलगा. इस फिल्‍म के क्‍लाइमेंक्‍स की काफी तारीफ हो रही है, जिमसें फिल्‍म के विलेन किच्‍चा सुदीप और सलमान के बीच जमकर एक्‍शन होता नजर आ रहा है.

 



 



 



 



 



फिल्‍म की नई एंट्री हैं फिल्‍ममेकर महेश मांजरेकर की बेटी सई मांजरेकर, जिनके काम और सुंदरता की इस फिल्‍म में काफी तारीफ हो रही है. सई इस फिल्‍म में सलमान खान की लव इंट्रेस्‍ट का किरदार निभा रही हैं.

वहीं फिल्‍म को नापसंद करने वाले लोगों को इस फिल्‍म की कहानी काफी बोरिंग और सालों पुरानी लगी. फिल्‍म के गाने भी काफी पुराने अंदाज के हैं. कई लोगों का कहना है कि अगर आप सलमान खान के फैन नहीं हैं तो इस फिल्‍म को आखिर तक झेलना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाएगा.

 



 

 

बता दें कि इस फिल्‍म में सलमान खान के साथ सई मांजरेकर, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, सुदीप किच्‍चा, अरबाज खान नजर आएंगे.

