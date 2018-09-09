

Attended this talk yesterday where @deepikapadukone along with her counsellor @counselloranna spoke about acknowledging, accepting and treating depression. She rightly said that it’s a clinical disorder and is treatable or can also be prevented. We need to collectively start working towards sensitising people about depression and anxiety disorders. Deepika’s foundation—The Live love laugh foundation is doing an amazing job at creating awareness and removing the stigma around depression. . . . It starts with stress and we all know what that is. It then advances to Anxiety and then Depression. The mental well being of a person is so important for overall health and fitness. Emotional eating disorders which stem from stress and anxiety are an integral cause of obesity which eventually leads to a number of metabolic disorders. And so it is imperative for us to understand, prevent or treat a mental illness. . . I urge you all to be sensitive towards people who are struggling with anxiety or depression. 1. Please don’t confuse sadness with depression. 2. Please don’t mock a person who is depressed and ask them to just ‘Be Happy.’ 3. Please don’t give up on someone even if he/she is not accepting of the condition and are not ‘yet’ ready to seek help. (This was Deepika’s answer to my question— how do I convince a person with depression to seek help if he/she is not ready to accept the condition) . . Let’s just be there for each other. . . #bfitlifestyle #livelovelaugh #ficci #ficciflo #depression #anxiety #stress #relief #helpeachother #mentalhealth #health #instahealth #disorder #healyourself #deepikapadukone #iammybrand #nutritionist #nutritionistindelhi #fitness #mentalfitness #happytohelp #youarenotalone @thelivelovelaughfoundation #emotionaleating #stresseating #obesity #seekhelp #therapy #counselling let’s remove the #stigma around depression