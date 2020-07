दिल बेचारा: राजकुमार राव ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को कहा सुपरस्टार तो शौरी बोले- आंसू पोंछने के लिए लिया ब्रेक

View this post on Instagram



#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant ❤️ His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar ❤️❤️.Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film. @arrahman take a bow sir.