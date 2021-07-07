मनोरंजन

RIP Dilip Kumar: द‍िलीप कुमार के न‍िधन पर शोक में ह‍िंदी स‍िनेमा, अक्षय कुमार ने ल‍िखा- एक युग खत्‍म हो गया

द‍िलीप कुमार ने मुंबई केे ह‍िंदूजा अस्‍पताल में आख‍िरी सांस ली.

Dilip Kumar RIP: अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट क‍िया है, 'शायद पूरी दुन‍िया के लिए वह कई सारे हीरो होंगे, लेकिन हम एक्‍टरों के ल‍िए वही असली हीरो थे... द‍िलीप कुमार सर अपने साथ एक पूरे युग को ले गए हैं. मेरी संवेदनाएं परिवार के साथ हैं. ओम शांति.'

    Dilip Kumar RIP: बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार (Dilip Kumar) का 98 साल की उम्र में न‍िधन हो गया है. आज सुबह 7.30 बजे उन्होंने मुंबई के ह‍िंदूजा अस्‍पताल में आखिरी सांस ली. दिलीप कुमार को सांस लेने में दिक्कत के चलते 29 जून को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. द‍िलीप कुमार के पारिवार‍िक मित्र फैजल फारुखी ने द‍िलीप साहब के ट्व‍िटर अकाउंट से ये जानकारी साझा की. इस खबर के सामने आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर ह‍िंदी स‍िनेमा के कई द‍िग्‍गज स‍ितारों ने अपना शोक जाह‍िर क‍िया है.

    ये दुखद खबर बुधवार सुबह सामने आई और इसके साथ ही कई स‍ितारों ने अपना दुख जताना शुरू कर द‍िया है. एक्‍ट्रेस इशा देओल ने ल‍िखा, 'द‍िलीप कुमार आप याद आएंगे.. सायरा बानो और उनके परिवार के ल‍िए मेरी संवेदनाएं. ईश्‍वर उनकी आत्‍मा को शांति दे.' वहीं अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट क‍िया है, 'शायद पूरी दुन‍िया के लिए वह कई सारे हीरो होंगे, लेकिन हम एक्‍टरों के ल‍िए वही असली हीरो थे... द‍िलीप कुमार सर अपने साथ एक पूरे युग को ले गए हैं. मेरी संवेदनाएं परिवार के साथ हैं. ओम शांति.'





















    दिलीप कुमार (Dilip Kumar) का असली नाम मोहम्मद युसूफ खान (Mohammed Yusuf Khan) था. उनका जन्म 11 दिसंबर 1922 (Dilip Kumar (1922 - 2021)) को हुआ था. दिलीप कुमार ने अपने एक्टिंग कर‍ियर की शुरुआत 1944 में फिल्म ज्वार भाटा से की थी और इस फिल्‍म को बॉम्बे टॉकीज ने प्रोड्यूस किया था. द‍िलीज साहब लगभग 5 दशक तक पर्दे पर नजर आए और उन्‍होंने 65 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में काम किया. दिलीप कुमार अंदाज (1949), आन (1952), दाग (1952), देवदास (1955), आजाद (1955), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), गंगा जमुना (1961), राम और शाम (1967) जैसी फिल्मों में नज़र आए.
