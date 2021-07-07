To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.
My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021
#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family 🙏🏼 May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jvLQVQZK7j
— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 7, 2021
Rest in peace you wonderful wonderful genius…#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/tSiBMBvyuG
— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) July 7, 2021
We lost a legend. Rest in peace #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/ocu9hrhD99
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 7, 2021
Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.
Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021