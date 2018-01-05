होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

इस 'वंडर वुमन' पर आया दिलजीत दोसांझ का दिल, सोशल मीडिया पर किया इजहार!

अपने पुराने प्यार को भूल गए दिलजीत!
दिलजीत दोसांझ वैसे तो असल जिंदगी में बहुत शर्मीले माने जाते हैं लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर जब अपना प्यार जताने की बात आती है, इस पंजाबी सिंगर से ज्यादा हिम्मती शायद ही कोई हो. बीते कई सालों से दिलजीत का दिल कार्डेशियन-जेनर परिवार की बेटी काइली जेनर पर अटका हुआ है. इंस्टाग्राम पर काइली की तस्वीरों पर दिलजीत अक्सर अपने दिल का हाल बयान करते हैं और कभी 'दिल' तो कभी 'किस' वाले इमोजी भी बनाते हैं.

लेकिन अब लगता है कि काइली की सौतन आ गई है. अब दिलजीत दोसांझ का दिल आ गया है हॉलीवुड की वंडर वुमन यानी गाल गडोट पर. हाल ही में गाल ने इंस्टा पर अपनी एक तस्वीर शेयर की जिसपर दिलजीत ने अपना हाल-ए-दिल लिख डाला.

इस तस्वीर पर दिलजीत ने पंजाबी भाषा में जो लिखा, मोटे तौर पर हिंदी में उसका मतलब कुछ ऐसा है, "तुम्हारे चक्कर में इंडिया का मीडिया मुझे परेशान करता है, उधर काइली भी नाराज हो गई है. अब क्या करूं, क्या अपने दिल का हाल भी ना सुनाऊं."



 

दिलजीत का कमेंट भी पढ़ लीजिए:

सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे किया इजहार


वैसे गाल गडोट के लिए दिलजीत का प्यार फिल्म 'वंडर वुमन' के बाद ही शुरू हुआ है. उससे पहले तक तो वो काइली जेनर के ही दीवाने थे. उनकी दीवानगी कुछ ऐसी थी कि उन्होंने अपना सॉंग 'डू यू नो' भी काइली को डेडीकेट किया था.



इसके साथ ही आए दिन वो काइली की इंस्टाग्राम की फोटोज पर कमेंट्स करते रहते हैं. उन्होंने काइली को एक वीडियो करने के लिए इंडिया भी बुलाया था. लेकिन अब वंडर वुमन का जादू कुछ ऐसा चल गया है कि दिलजीत अपना पुराना प्यार भूल गए हैं.

