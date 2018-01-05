My dear friend Sivan is working on a beautiful foundation supporting an incredible cause. Sivan was a mother of precious and sweet girl named Ranni. The universe wasn't fair and Ranni had a rare genetic metabolic disease and died at an extremely young age. I will never forget her and forever she'll be in my heart. Ranni’s Wish bracelet was designed by Agas & Tamar and created with love for Ranni’s Wish foundation. This foundation was established in memory of Ranni Fisher and is dedicated to help children whom are suffering from genetic metabolic diseases. The bracelet is made with a red cotton string that has a small balloon attached filled with inspiration, memory, hope and future. All the proceeds from the bracelets will be contributed to Ranni’s Wish foundation to assist in establishing a genetic metabolic center at the Dana-Dwek Children’s hospital. 🎈 #ranniswish #4ranni #הצמידשלרני

