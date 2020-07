डायरेक्टर मुकेश छाबड़ा ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को यादकर लिखी यह मार्मिक पोस्ट

View this post on Instagram



Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ,जय भोलेनाथ Love to everyone Mukesh Chhabra